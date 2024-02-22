Title holders Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season-opening match of Indian Premier League 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday, February 22. The famed southern derby will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22, and will kick-start this year's tournament, of which the schedule for the first 17 days has been announced. (More Cricket News)
The roster for the rest of the games will be confirmed once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced in March. The first 17 days of the tournament will see 21 matches taking place.
"As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India," a statement by BCCI secretary Jay Shah read.
"Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalize the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates," the statement added.
Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali. According to the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. In the group stage, each team will play 14 games, facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis), four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team twice.
The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.
Only in 2009 have all the matches of an IPL season been held overseas (in South Africa). The 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections. But in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.
(With PTI inputs)