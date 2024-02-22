Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali. According to the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. In the group stage, each team will play 14 games, facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis), four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team twice.

The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.

Only in 2009 have all the matches of an IPL season been held overseas (in South Africa). The 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE due to the general elections. But in 2019, the tournament was held in India despite the elections.

(With PTI inputs)