There's no substitute for match practice, says India head coach
First Test against South Africa starts on November 14 in Kolkata
Sudharsan, Jadeja, Padikkal, Pant expected to play Ranji Trophy
India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, wants Test specialists to compete in the Ranji Trophy for critical match practice before the upcoming series against South Africa.
Gambhir believes competitive play offers a superior alternative to skill training at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA), commonly known as the Centre of Excellence (COE). Key players such as Rishabh Pant are set to join their state teams.
Why Domestic Matches Matter
Gautam Gambhir asserted that match practice remains paramount for fitness, adding that "there is no substitute for match practice." He acknowledged the team's swift transition period as the T20 squad finishes their final Australia match in Brisbane on November 9, with the first Test against South Africa commencing in Kolkata on November 14.
Gambhir explained his reasoning, saying, "Sometimes it is difficult, but that is what professionalism is all about. Try and use the days to the best of their ability because we know that there are very quick turnarounds, especially from here to one-day cricket, then T20 cricket, and then, what, after four days, back to Test cricket."
He reiterated the importance of domestic cricket for players solely focused on Test matches. "But again, the guys who are just part of Test cricket, I think for them to prepare and play domestic cricket is 'very, very important'," Gambhir stressed, viewing it as superior to skill development at the NCA (COE).
"Rather than just going to NCA (COE) and working on their skills, I think the more they play for the Test matches, it is very important for the team," he added.
Senior Players Expected To Return
Several Indian Test squad members, not part of the Australia T20 tour, will compete domestically. Batter Sai Sudharsan, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, reserve batter Devdutt Padikkal, and reserve wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan are among those expected to play a few rounds.
Rishabh Pant, currently recovering from injury, plans to play the second Ranji round for Delhi. Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, and KL Rahul will also become available once the ODIs conclude.
Gambhir highlighted past successful preparations, citing Rahul, Sudharsan, Jurel, and Padikkal, who played India A matches against Australia A before the West Indies series. Rahul also competed for India A against England Lions.
Gambhir observed, "It is tough on players, especially when we are playing all three formats." However, he praised the previous preparation model, reiterating, "The best thing that happened in the series was the way the Test guys prepared actually before the series. Playing the India A matches against Australia was very, very important."
Preparing For South Africa Challenge
Gambhir emphasised the Ranji Trophy's critical role, stressing that playing these matches prior to the South Africa series is crucial. There are also four-day matches scheduled against South Africa A.
The coach explained his belief that it is important to "follow the template" of playing Ranji Trophy matches before the South Africa series.
"Playing Ranji Trophy before the South Africa series is going to be equally important as well," he said. "I thought that is something which this group of players has done exceptionally well. They are preparing themselves really well for the Test series, and that is where you could see the results as well."
