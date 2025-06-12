India Vs England Tests: Watch Gautam Gambhir's Welcome Remarks For Debutants, Karun Nair

Indian team led by Shubman Gill is in England for the five-Test match series and head coach Gautam Gambhir is keeping a close eye on how the side is doing in their practice sessions. On Thursday, BCCI released a video where Gambhir could be seen introducing the debutants and the comeback main Karun Nair as the team stood in a huddle.
In a video posted on BCCI's official website, Gambhir extended a warm welcome to the fresh faces in the team and heaped praises on them.
"First Test calls are always very special, so I want to welcome Sai (Sudharsan), who had a fabulous last three months. Make sure you have a very very successful red-ball career. I want to welcome Arshdeep (Singh), you've been phenomenal with white ball cricket, I am sure, with a red-ball in your hand, you will make it count," said Gambhir
The head coach then turned his attention to Karun Nair, who last played a Test match in 2017 and is finally back in the Indian squad on the back of some serious domestic performances.
"Guys, lastly, comebacks are never easy. Someone who made a comeback after 7 years. Had a phenomenal last year, the amount of runs you scored. Most importantly, that never die attitude, never giving up attitude got you in the team. That is something which is inspiring for this entire group," said Gambhir.
Nair strengthened his claim to a Playing XI spot by smashing a double hundred in the India A vs England Lions series.
He also wished luck to the newly-appointed captain Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant.
"I want to congratulate Shubman as well. There is no bigger honour in the country to lead your Test team. Congratulations. Rishabh as well, who is part of the leadership group now. Well done," he added.
India vs England Test series 2025 schedule
First Test: June 20-24, Headingley (Leeds)
Second Test: July 2-6, Edgbaston (Birmingham)
Third Test: July 10-14, Lord’s (London)
Fourth Test, July 23-27, Old Trafford (Manchester)
Fifth Test: July 31- August 4, The Oval (London)