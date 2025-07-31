India Vs England: Kuldeep Should've Played At Lord's And Manchester, Says Ganguly

Ganguly cited as example the fourth Test in Manchester where the Indian lower middle-order batters frustrated the English bowlers, playing out 143 overs to force a draw on a fifth day pitch

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kuldeep Yadav Test cricket file photo
India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 56 wickets from 13 Test matches so far. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday believed India may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's and Manchester, as quality spinners come to the fore on the last two days of a Test match.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep didn't get a single game in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

"I wish Kuldeep had played in Manchester, had played at Lord's and even in Birmingham because without quality spin you would find it hard to get teams out on day four and five of a Test," Ganguly told reporters here.

Ganguly cited as example the fourth Test in Manchester where the Indian lower middle-order batters frustrated the English bowlers, playing out 143 overs to force a draw on a fifth day pitch.

"You saw what happened to England when India batted on a pitch which had a bit of rough and on a pitch which had a bit of turn -- there wasn't a quality spinner so England could not get 20 wickets.

"In the past, great sides had great spinners, whether it's Shane Warne, Murali, England's Swann, Panesar, India's Kumble, Harbhajan, Ashwin. So, I think Kuldeep is someone India will have to continue to look into playing in the future."

Ganguly, however, felt it was okay for India to leave out Kuldeep for the fifth Test, as the wicket might offer more assistance to the pacers.

He also expressed confidence that India would win the final game and level the intensely fought series.

"England have gone on with four pacers and no spinners, it could be that they have left a bit more grass on it than the normal surface and that's why India have not gone with a third spinner because they have Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

"I'm just presuming and have not seen the wicket."

Ganguly also urged fans not to pass a judgement on Anshul Kamboj after just one game, and expressed surprise at seamer Mukesh Kumar's absence. Kamboj had a forgettable debut at Manchester, returning figures of 1/89 after he was called up to replace an injured Akash Deep.

"Don't judge Anshul Kamboj on one Test. He has picked wickets in domestic cricket. Give him six-seven Tests before judging him.

"But having said that, I'm surprised not to see Mukesh Kumar in the national squad, especially with the red ball.

"His numbers in domestic cricket have been phenomenal, and these conditions would have been ideal for him. Hopefully, he will get his chance in future -- he's a young pacer."

Downplays Gambhir-curator spat

Ganguly also preferred to play down the pitch-side spat between India coach Gautam Gambhir and Surrey curator Lee Fortis at The Oval.

"I really don't know why Gambhir was upset. I'm sure all coaches and captains have discussions with the groundsmen -- sometimes happily, sometimes unhappily. It's happened in my time, it's going to happen in future also. So let's not just make too much out of it. I wish India play well, win the Test and level the series."

Gambhir and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak were inspecting the central square at The Oval as Fortis, through a messenger, reportedly asked them to stay 2.5 metres away from the playing surface, something which did not go down well with the India head coach.

Phenomenal batting

India came agonisingly close in the Lord's Test, but a modest fourth-innings target of 193 proved elusive as they fell short by 22 runs, going 1-2 down in the series.

It then took a valiant effort from KL Rahul (90) and centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (103), Washington Sundar (101 not out), and Ravindra Jadeja (107 not out) at No. 4, 5 and 6 respectively to help India survive 143 overs and draw the Manchester Test to keep the series alive.

"India should have won the Lord's Test. India really played well at Manchester and it feels more sad to see them scoring about 400 on the fifth day and not being able to chase 190 to win the Lord's Test. If they bowl well, I'm sure they will win at The Oval."

Ganguly was effusive in his praise for the Indian batting unit, which has so far produced 11 centuries in four Tests -- four by Gill, two each by Rishabh Pant and Rahul, and one apiece by Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"After a long time I've seen an Indian batting lineup where everyone -- top order, middle order, lower -- scoring Test match hundreds, which is so great to see."

Outstanding Gill

Ganguly also hailed Gill's leadership after he took over the Test captaincy from Rohit Sharma after the latter's retirement, as the team went into a transition phase with Virat Kohli and R Ashwin also calling it quits.

"Gill has been outstanding, and it shows that if you give responsibility, you will get people to deliver. He has batted superbly in this series. It makes me extremely proud to see that there are so many quality players in Indian cricket. The quality has been fantastic throughout the series."

Asked about Bengal's failure to win the Ranji Trophy since 1989-90, when he made his debut, Ganguly pointed out that they have made the finals of the premier domestic tournament multiple times since then.

"They have reached the final multiple times (five) but not been able to cross the final hurdle. It's a big tournament with 38 teams. It shows they are a good side. I myself have played three finals after 1989-90."

On Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been travelling with the squad in England, Ganguly said the Bengal top-order batter's time would come.

"He will surely get his chance. I'm sure he would play Test cricket at some point of time," Ganguly concluded.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball