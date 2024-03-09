Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has stated that team goals are more important than achieving personal milestones after being adjudged the Player Of The Series against England. (Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | Match Report | Cricket News)
The southpaw finished the series as the top run-getter in the five-match series amassing 712 runs in nine innings as India thrashed England in the final Test by an innings and 64 runs in Dharamsala on Saturday and seal the series 4-1.
Speaking at the post-match conference, Jaiswal said that he really enjoyed batting against England and further added that his aim was to play the shots and take on the bowler if given an opportunity.
"I really enjoyed it. It gives a lot of experience and enjoyed my time out there. I was just thinking to play my shots and wanted to take him down and that was my aim. Nothing more," said Jaiswal.
The 22-year-old said that despite getting to 1000 runs in 9 matches, his goal remains to contribute towards the team.
Playing one match at a time and enjoy my game out there. I want to contribute to the team's goals and purpose and hope to do well at the moment. My aims are basically team oriented and not necessary as an individual," said Jaiswal.
The southpaw received praise from his skipper as well. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma praised the 22-year-old's talent and he still has a lot of challenges to face.
"I can talk about him now the series is done! But he has got a long way to go. He has been amazing and he wants to take on the bowlers, which is something we want to encourage.
"He has got so much talent and he puts bowlers under pressure from ball one when he has got all the shots. He knows he will have challenges to come but he is a tough young man who has come a long way in life. He will know what he needs to do individually but also what the team expects from him.
"He's had a superb series, he likes to score big, and we all hope he continues to do that," Rohit said in the post-match presser.
Jaiswal finished the series with 712 runs in 5 matches with an average of 89. He also hit a record-breaking 26 sixes during the course of the series.