India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final

Bangladesh Women have qualified for the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 and will take on reigning champions India with the winner booking a seat in the final on July 28 in Dambulla. (More Cricket News | Full Coverage)
Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by 114-runs with Murshida scoring a 59-ball 80 whereas Sultana hitting an unbeaten 62 to register a mammoth 191/2. In reply, Malaysia could only muster 77/8 in 20 overs as the Associate nation fell away.
However, tougher test awaits for the Tigresses as India women are the team to beat in the tourney. Along with Sri Lanka, they are the only team unbeaten so far and will bring back regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the latter missed the game against Nepal.
In their 13 meetings so far, India have registered 11 victories to Bangladesh's two.
Here's the live streaming and broadcast details of the India Vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, 1st semi-final match:
When is India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 1st Semi-Final match?
The India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024, 1st semi-final match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 26, Friday at 2:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 1st Semi-Final match?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be available to live stream on Disney + Hotstar in India.
India Vs Bangladesh, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Sajana Sajeevan.
Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.