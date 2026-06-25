India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet And Co Ready To Test Sultana's Tigresses

Welcome to our live coverage of India vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2026. India Women face Bangladesh Women in Match 23 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford on Thursday, June 25. India enter the contest needing a strong performance to boost their semifinal qualification hopes after suffering a six-wicket defeat against South Africa Women in their previous outing. With two wins from three matches, India Women currently occupy the second spot in the points table. Bangladesh Women, who also have two victories, will look to carry forward their confidence after defending 123 runs against Pakistan Women in their last match. Stay tuned for IND-W vs BAN-W live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Jun 2026, 05:54:27 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.