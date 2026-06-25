India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet And Co Ready To Test Sultana's Tigresses

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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India vs Bangladesh live score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live play-by-play updates for IND-W vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match 23 at Old Trafford on Thursday, June 25

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Womens T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
India's Deepti Sharma celebrates taking the final wicket during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Welcome to our live coverage of India vs Bangladesh, Women's T20 World Cup 2026. India Women face Bangladesh Women in Match 23 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford on Thursday, June 25. India enter the contest needing a strong performance to boost their semifinal qualification hopes after suffering a six-wicket defeat against South Africa Women in their previous outing. With two wins from three matches, India Women currently occupy the second spot in the points table. Bangladesh Women, who also have two victories, will look to carry forward their confidence after defending 123 runs against Pakistan Women in their last match. Stay tuned for IND-W vs BAN-W live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

The India vs Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, while fans can stream the action live on the JioHotstar platform.

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with another live blog as India take on Bangladesh in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the exciting clash.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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