"There's a lot of talk about that, isn't there? He is an exciting young player, and certainly one to watch, but he would be to me one of those examples. He hasn't played in Australia, or at least he hasn't played in Perth in a Test match on a wicket that bounces. So, his ability to adjust his game to those conditions in some sense might be a barometer as to how India will go through the series," John Buchanan said, as quoted by The Times of India.