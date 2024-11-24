India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Virat Kohli autographs a book for a fan before the start of play on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's KL Rahul bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields at the boundary on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood bowls a delivery as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal waits at the non-striker's end on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is hugged by teammate KL Rahul after completing his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Devdutt Padikkal defends a delivery from Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Devdutt Padikkal, right, reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is congratulated by Virat Kohli for completing his 150 runs on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Virat Kohli bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Rishabh Pant is stumped by Australia's Alex Carey on the bowling of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Dhruv Jurel on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Washington Sundar bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Travis Head, left, and India's Virat Kohli exchange words on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
Australia's Nathan McSweeney, right, leaves the field after losing his wicket as India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's Mohammed Siraj is hugged by teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.