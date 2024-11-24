Cricket

IND Vs AUS 1st Test: Kohli, Bumrah Deflate Aussies On Day Three

India gained a firm grip over the opening Test by reducing Australia to 12 for three at stumps on Day 3 after setting the hosts an imposing 534-run target, shaped by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's contrasting centuries, here Sunday. Marnus Labuschagne (3) was dismissed in the last ball of the day as Usman Khawaja was left stranded at the other end at the draw of stumps with the hosts still trailing by 522 runs. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah removed Nathan McSweeney (0) and Labuschagne, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed night watchman Pat Cummins (2) to cap off a dominant day for the visitors.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Virat Kohli
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Virat Kohli
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Virat Kohli autographs a book for a fan before the start of play | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Virat Kohli autographs a book for a fan before the start of play on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_KL Rahul
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's KL Rahul bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's KL Rahul bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Marnus Labuschagne
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields at the boundary | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne fields at the boundary on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_ Josh Hazlewood
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Australia's Josh Hazlewood bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's Josh Hazlewood bowls a delivery as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal waits at the non-striker's end on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is hugged by teammate KL Rahul after completing his century | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is hugged by teammate KL Rahul after completing his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Devdutt Padikkal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Devdutt Padikkal defends a delivery from Australia's Nathan Lyon | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Devdutt Padikkal defends a delivery from Australia's Nathan Lyon, left, on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Devdutt Padikkal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Devdutt Padikkal, right, reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Devdutt Padikkal, right, reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is congratulated by Virat Kohli for completing his 150 runs | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is congratulated by Virat Kohli for completing his 150 runs on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Virat Kohli
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Virat Kohli bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Virat Kohli bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field after losing his wicket on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Rishabh Pant
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Rishabh Pant is stumped by Australia's Alex Carey on the bowling of Australia's Nathan Lyon | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Rishabh Pant is stumped by Australia's Alex Carey on the bowling of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Pat Cummins
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Dhruv Jurel | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, appeals successfully for the wicket of India's Dhruv Jurel on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Washington Sundar
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Washington Sundar bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Washington Sundar bats on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Travis Head
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Australia's Travis Head, left, and India's Virat Kohli exchange words | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's Travis Head, left, and India's Virat Kohli exchange words on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Nitish Kumar Reddy
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Virat Kohli
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Virat Kohli plays a shot | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Virat Kohli
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: Australia's Nathan McSweeney, right, leaves the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's Nathan McSweeney, right, leaves the field after losing his wicket as India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Mohammed Siraj
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: India's Mohammed Siraj is hugged by teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Pat Cummins | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Mohammed Siraj is hugged by teammate Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 3: | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

