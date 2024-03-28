India batter Hanuman Vihari has been served a show-cause notice by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) a month after he vowed to never play for the state team again after accusing the governing body of removing him from captaincy unfairly. (More Cricket News)
Vihar is yet to respond to the notice, PTI reported.
“Yes, we have served him a show-cause notice and we are awaiting his reply,” an ACA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
However, the official also said the association did not want to prolong the issue.
“This is just to find what made him react the way he did last month. He has not reached out to us, so this is a chance for him to come out with his grievances," the PTI report quoted the official as saying.
“After all, we value Vihari and his contributions to the growth of state cricket as he has played a big part in Andhra going up in the ranks in domestic cricket,” he added.
Vihari had given up the captaincy of Andhra Pradesh after their first match this Ranji season. When Andhra's Ranji Trophy campaign ended earlier this year following their narrow loss to Madhya Pradesh in quater-final, Vihari took to social media to accuse the association of mistreating him.
“I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted at the 17th player and he complained to his dad (who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me. Although we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal, I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine,” said Vihari.
“I have decided that I will never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect,” Vihari wrote in his emotional outburst.
Later, Vihari, who played 16 Tests for India, also posted a letter of support from his fellow Andhra players on his X account.
However, KN Prudhuvi Raj, the 17th player during the match against Bengal, also took to social media and lambasted Vihari for making false accusations against him.
(With PTI Inputs)