IND-W Vs SL-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: India Defeat Sri Lanka By 82 Runs, Boost Net Run Rate

India women defeated Sri Lanka women by 101 runs to boost their net run rate in their crucial Group A encounter of the Women's T20 World Cup played in Dubai on Wednesday, October 9. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 90 runs in 19.5 overs. There were three wickets apiece for Asha Sobhana (3/19) and Arundhati Reddy (3/19).
Earlier, India posted an imposing 172 for three against Sri Lanka in their Women's T20 World Cup encounter.
Opting to bat, India had a solid opening with Smriti Mandhana (50 off 38 balls) and Shafali Verma (43 off 40 balls) putting on 98 runs in just under 13 overs.
Later on, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur carried on the momentum with a blistering 52 off 27 balls to help India finish on a strong note.
The 82-run victory for India was also their highest margin of victory ever for in Women's T20 World Cups, triumphing the 79-run victory over Bangladesh in Sylhet in 2014.
(with PTI inputs)