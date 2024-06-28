Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, One-Off Test: Mandhana-Verma Light Up The Chepauk Stadium With Unbeaten Centuries And Records

It is not just a century, Verma and Mandhana have now exceeded the previous best opening stand in women's cricket of 241, set by Pakistan's Kiran and Sajjida in 2004. Currently, Mandhana and Verma stand at 293/0

Smriti Mandhana-Shafali Verma
info_icon

Picking up right where they left off in the ODIs, openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma stole the show by hitting centuries on the opening day of the Test match against South Africa Women at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, June 28th, putting India in a dominant position with a strong opening partnership. (More Cricket News)

Building on her ODI dominance, Smriti Mandhana continued her red-hot form seamlessly into the Test match. She struck an 149 runs off just 161 balls on Day 1, showcasing her elegant style yet again.

Building on her ODI dominance, Smriti Mandhana continued her red-hot form seamlessly into the Test match. She struck an 149 runs off just 161 balls on Day 1, showcasing her elegant style yet again.

While Mandhana displayed her usual elegance, Shafali Varma wasn't to be outdone. Verma roared like a lioness, smashing an unbeaten 142 runs off just 152 balls. Together, they've given India a commanding start in the Test match against South Africa Women.

Mandhana and Varma shared an impressive partnership, with their scores so similar it seemed like they were in a friendly competition. Their teamwork and synergy were truly remarkable.

