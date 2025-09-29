ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Afghan Women Cricketers In Exile Join Special Learning Tour In India

These women, once part of Afghanistan’s cricketing future, were forced to flee their homeland in 2021 when the Taliban returned to power and banned women from sports. Their dreams could have ended there. But instead, they’re here, watching the World Cup, meeting players, learning, and staying connected to the game they love. As soon as they landed, they were escorted under high security to a hotel in the host city. It’s hard not to feel emotional about what this journey must mean to them.