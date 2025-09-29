ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Afghan Women Cricketers In Exile Join Special Learning Tour In India

Afghan women cricketers in exile are attending the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India
They will watch the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka
Taliban’s ban on women’s sports forced them to flee, but they continue their cricket journey abroad
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 kicks off this Tuesday with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka facing off in what promises to be an electric opening match in Guwahati. As fans gear up for weeks of top-tier cricket, there’s a special off-field story that’s already capturing hearts, the arrival of 16 Afghan women cricketers, now living in exile in Australia, who’ve come to Guwahati, India on a unique learning tour.
These women, once part of Afghanistan’s cricketing future, were forced to flee their homeland in 2021 when the Taliban returned to power and banned women from sports. Their dreams could have ended there. But instead, they’re here, watching the World Cup, meeting players, learning, and staying connected to the game they love. As soon as they landed, they were escorted under high security to a hotel in the host city. It’s hard not to feel emotional about what this journey must mean to them.
A Tour Beyond Cricket: Growth, Support, and Solidarity
According to an Assam Cricket Association official, "They will watch the matches and are also likely to interact with Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers to help them raise the standard of their game. It's a unique opportunity for them, and we are providing all the support here."
This isn’t just about being spectators. It’s a stepping stone. These women are part of a larger ICC initiative launched earlier this year, aimed at supporting Afghan women cricketers in exile. In fact, ICC Chair Jay Shah said it best: “This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket’s global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope.”
The ICC announced a dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance, plus a high-performance package including “advanced coaching, world-class facilities, and tailored mentorship to help these athletes reach their full potential.” It’s powerful to see the cricketing world coming together like this, and it shows how sport can truly be a force for good.
What Happened To Afghanistan's Women Cricket?
Back in January this year, this same group played their first match since 2021, an emotional return to the field in Melbourne for a “Cricket Without Borders XI.” That match was a proof that the spirit of Afghan women’s cricket is still alive.
Women in Afghanistan are currently banned from playing any sport. It’s been that way since the Taliban’s return. But these players, now based in Australia, are keeping the dream alive not just for themselves, but for girls back home who no longer have that freedom. The hope is that during their time in India, they’ll not only learn but also play matches against Indian domestic teams.
