As the whole of India celebrated Rohit Sharma-led side's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, a five-year-old from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh died after a piece of steel pierced through the boy's stomach, and killing him. (More Cricket News)
This incident took place in Jabalpur, 300 km from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
Some local boys decided to cover the firecrackers with a steel glass, thinking that the latter will fly away.
However, when the crackers burst, the glass burst into many pieces with one of them piercing through the five-year-old's stomach named Deepak Thakur, despite standing at a distance.
The kid was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
The children were celebrating India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 wherein they defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final. The police say they will examine the CCTV footage and an investigation is on.