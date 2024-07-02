Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Crackers Used To Celebrate India's WC Win Kills 5-Year-Old In MP

This incident took place in Jabalpur, 300 km from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday

File
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: File
info_icon

As the whole of India celebrated Rohit Sharma-led side's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, a five-year-old from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh died after a piece of steel pierced through the boy's stomach, and killing him. (More Cricket News)

Some local boys decided to cover the firecrackers with a steel glass, thinking that the latter will fly away.

South Africa's David Miller plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
India Win T20 World Cup: 'Gutted, Tough Pill To Swallow', Says David Miller After WC Final Loss

BY PTI

However, when the crackers burst, the glass burst into many pieces with one of them piercing through the five-year-old's stomach named Deepak Thakur, despite standing at a distance.

The kid was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The children were celebrating India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 wherein they defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final. The police say they will examine the CCTV footage and an investigation is on.

