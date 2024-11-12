Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match

Haryana will take on Kerala in an Elite Group C Round 5 fixture in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak from Wednesday, November 13. (More Cricket News)
Haryana will come into the tie having won two and drawn two of their four games, and are on top of the Group C table with 19 points in the bag.
Kerala are placed second, just below Haryana, having accumulated 15 points, registering two wins, and would be eyeing to jump to the first spot in Rohtak.
Haryana Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 5 Squads
Haryana: Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Ashok Menaria (C), Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Ajit Chahal, Lakshhya Dalal, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Mayank Shandilya.
Kerala: Sachin Baby (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar
Haryana Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
When is the Haryana Vs Kerala, Elite Group C Round 5 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Haryana Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match gets underway on Wednesday, November 13 from 9:30 AM.
Where is the Haryana Vs Kerala, Elite Group C Round 5 Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
The Haryana Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the CH Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak.
Where to watch the Haryana Vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available on the JioCinema application and website. On TV, Sports18 Network channels will broadcast the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.