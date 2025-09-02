Harshal Patel Returns Home To Gujarat After 14 Years With Haryana, Prioritising Family & Career End

After a successful 14-year stint with Haryana, Harshal Patel switches back to Gujarat to spend more time with his young family and aims to finish his career where it began.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Harshal Patel Returns To Gujarat After 14 Years With Haryana
Harshal Patel returns to Gujarat for the 2025-26 domestic season after 14 years with Haryana. Photo: X/haryanacricket
  Harshal Patel returns to Gujarat for the 2025-26 domestic season after 14 years with Haryana.

  Family commitments played a major role in his decision to switch back to his home state.

  Despite fewer red-ball matches recently, Harshal remains motivated and eager to play all formats.

Harshal Patel, India’s seasoned fast bowler, is making a heartfelt return to Gujarat for the 2025-26 domestic season after 14 years with Haryana. Born in Gujarat, Harshal made his List A debut with the state in 2008-09 but moved to Haryana soon after, seeking better opportunities.

Since then, he has been a stalwart for Haryana across formats, playing 74 first-class matches and picking up 246 wickets at an average of 24.02, including 12 five-wicket hauls. His impact was pivotal as Haryana won their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2023-24 season.

“Right from 2010-11 since my Under-19 days, almost the entirety of my professional career has been with Haryana, I owe a lot to them,” Harshal told ESPNCricinfo. “If that move to Haryana as an 18-year-old hadn’t worked out for me I would have probably moved to the USA and not played cricket in India.”

Prioritising Family Without Losing The Competitive Edge

Balancing cricket with family life has been challenging for Harshal. He divides his time between the USA, where extended family lives, and Ahmedabad, his home base. This move back to Gujarat allows him to be closer to his young family as he approaches the final stages of his career.

“It was getting difficult for me to be away from the family for long periods of time,” he said. “So I wanted to come back and see if I could finish my career here. Glad I got an opportunity to do that.”

Harshal’s decision was also welcomed warmly by Gujarat Cricket Association secretary Anil Patel. “This is your home, welcome back,” said Patel.

While white-ball cricket remains his primary focus, Harshal is open to opportunities in red-ball cricket as well. “While my specialisation will remain white-ball, I’m only more than happy to take any opportunities that come my way with red-ball cricket,” he said.

Though he hasn’t played for India since January 2023, international ambitions no longer drive him. “My India selections and IPL and all of these things have come as a byproduct of that mindset of giving it my best wherever I play,” he said. “My motivation has nothing to do with whether I’ll play for India or not or whether I’ll play IPL or not.”

