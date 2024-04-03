Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo /Ajit Solanki)

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, right, celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo /Ajit Solanki)