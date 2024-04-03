The Gujarat Titans and home wins have been an old story. After a fantastic victory in their last home match at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, they are now gearing up to host Punjab Kings on April 4, Thursday. This upcoming match to be played will be the 17th game of the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Titans led by Shubman Gill have played three matches so far in the IPL 2024 and won two of them, with the sole defeat occurring at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. In their previous game, Gujarat Titans put up an impressive performance with both bats and bowls, showcasing Mohit Sharma's exceptional spell of taking 3 wickets. The team defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets successfully chasing the target of 163 runs in just 19.1 overs.
Punjab Kings led by the veteran batting maestro Shikhar Dhawan, kicked off the season with a win against Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets but have since faced two defeats. In their second game, they lost the match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets and the second loss was slapped by Lucknow Super Giants by 21 runs.
In previous encounters, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings have locked horns three times. The Titans have emerged victorious in two of those matches, while, the Kings have only managed to win once. The upcoming match on Thursday is expected to be thrilling, Shubman Gill's team will have the luck of playing on their home ground once again. However, Shikhar Dhawan's team will be determined to break their winless streak and make a comeback.
Live Streaming details of GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Match 17th
When will the GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 17th match of IPL 2024 will be played between the Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on April 3, 2024, Thursday at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the GT Vs PBKS IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the Indian Premier League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.
In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and Kayo Sports will do the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches.
Where to watch the GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.