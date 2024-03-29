Former New Zealand cricketer Corey Anderson is back in the reckoning and has been named in the USA squad that will face Canada, in a five-match T20I series starting April 7. (More Cricket News)
USA have big few months ahead as they are co-hosting the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 beginning June 1, and the five-match T20I series will be a great test for the Americans ahead of the marquee tournament.
All-rounder Anderson was last seen in action for the BlackCaps in 2018. He has earned the right to play for the USA after migrating to the States at the announcement of Major League Cricket (MLC). The 33-year-old has had a great record, amassing over 900 runs in 28 innings at a strike rate of 146 in Minor Cricket League (MiLC), which is an expansion to the MLC.
Other notable inclusions in the squad are former U-19 cricketer Harmeet Singh, former Canada cricketer Nitish Kumar and former South African domestic players, Andries Gous and Shadley Van Schalkwyk.
Biggest absentee from the squad was former India U-19 World Cup winner Unmukt Chand, who had a great MiLC tournament since it was formed in 2021.
Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.
Reserve players: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.
USA captain Monank Patel said, “With the ICC T20 World Cup looming, this series holds immense significance for our team.
We have some new players coming into the squad, and these games will help us get the right combinations and prepare well for the World Cup.”
The matches will take place from 7 to 13 April at the Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC), in Houston, Texas.