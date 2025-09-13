Former England Cricketer Under Police Investigation Over Alleged Sexual Assault And Drink Spiking

Metropolitan Police investigate drink spiking and sexual assault claims
Incident occurred at 'The Boundary' pub during England's Test match
Suspect, a man in his 40s, was interviewed under caution on June 5
London's Metropolitan Police are investigating a prominent English cricket figure after allegations of drink spiking and sexual assault involving two women. As per The Daily Telegraph, Scotland Yard interviewed a man in his 40s under caution on June 5.
This concerned an incident at a south-west London pub in the SW6 area, which includes Fulham and Parsons Green, on May 22, during England's one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the case details, stating: "We are currently investigating allegations of spiking and sexual assault against two women that took place on Thursday, 22 May at a pub in the SW6 area. Two women are believed to have been spiked with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 5 June. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."
Prior Misconduct Cases In England
The Guardian reported that the alleged spiking occurred at 'The Boundary', a cricket-themed pub in Chelsea. England head coach Brendon McCullum and white-ball batter Jos Buttler co-own the venue with other members of the England setup. This case adds to the pressure on cricket authorities to address misconduct within the sport.
Chris Haward, managing director of the Cricket Regulator, the independent body handling disciplinary cases, stressed last month that "removing sexual misconduct from the game is a priority". The Regulator charged two coaches in separate incidents over the past year.
In August, one coach received an up to nine-month suspension for sending "sexualised and inappropriate" photos to junior female staff members. Another coach faced a six-month suspension last November for "inappropriate sexual behaviour" during a county pre-season tour.
