Former England Cricketer Under Police Investigation Over Alleged Sexual Assault And Drink Spiking

Metropolitan Police is investigating a prominent English cricket figure over drink spiking and sexual assault allegations involving two women in SW6 London

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Former England Cricketer Under Police Investigation Over Alleged Sexual Assault And Drink Spiking
Image used for representative purpose. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Metropolitan Police investigate drink spiking and sexual assault claims

  • Incident occurred at 'The Boundary' pub during England's Test match

  • Suspect, a man in his 40s, was interviewed under caution on June 5

London's Metropolitan Police are investigating a prominent English cricket figure after allegations of drink spiking and sexual assault involving two women. As per The Daily Telegraph, Scotland Yard interviewed a man in his 40s under caution on June 5.

This concerned an incident at a south-west London pub in the SW6 area, which includes Fulham and Parsons Green, on May 22, during England's one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the case details, stating: "We are currently investigating allegations of spiking and sexual assault against two women that took place on Thursday, 22 May at a pub in the SW6 area. Two women are believed to have been spiked with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 5 June. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

Prior Misconduct Cases In England

The Guardian reported that the alleged spiking occurred at 'The Boundary', a cricket-themed pub in Chelsea. England head coach Brendon McCullum and white-ball batter Jos Buttler co-own the venue with other members of the England setup. This case adds to the pressure on cricket authorities to address misconduct within the sport.

Related Content
Related Content

Chris Haward, managing director of the Cricket Regulator, the independent body handling disciplinary cases, stressed last month that "removing sexual misconduct from the game is a priority". The Regulator charged two coaches in separate incidents over the past year.

In August, one coach received an up to nine-month suspension for sending "sexualised and inappropriate" photos to junior female staff members. Another coach faced a six-month suspension last November for "inappropriate sexual behaviour" during a county pre-season tour.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Lankans Face Stern Tigers Test In Key Super Four Chase

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: BAN Vs SL T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, & More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 5

  4. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

  5. England Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Three Lions Smash 304! Become First Team To...

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  2. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  4. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

  2. Sushila Karki Appointed Nepal's First Female Prime Minister After Gen Z-Led Uprising

  3. Day In Pics: September 12, 2025

  4. IIT Kharagpur Scraps Hostel Mess Segregation Order After Backlash

  5. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  2. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  3. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  4. India And France Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Agree On Stronger Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

  5. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

Latest Stories

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  2. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  3. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions

  4. England Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s ENG Vs SA At Old Trafford – See Results

  5. Three Die In Ukraine’s Sumy Region, Russia Says Peace Talks Paused

  6. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 14th To September 20th: Step Into The Week With Guidance From The Stars Above

  8. Asia Cup: Pakistan Open Campaign With A Bang Against Oman