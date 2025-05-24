ENG Vs ZIM, One-Off Test Day 3 Highlights: England Beat Zimbabwe By An Innings And 45 Runs At Trent Bridge

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: How To Watch?
The TV broadcast of the ENG Vs ZIM One-Off Four-Day Test Match will be available on the Sony Sports TEN Network in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV & Fancode in India.
The live streaming of the ENG Vs ZIM One-Off Four-Day Test Match will be available on Ten Sports & Tapmad in Pakistan.
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Stokes Opens Attack!
Ben Stokes opened the bowling attack on Day 3 for England. Sean Williams and Ben Curran faced him carefully. They are still trailing by more than 260 runs in the second innings. Need a big partnership from these two batters.
ZIM - 37/2 (12)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Williams, Curran Rebuild Innings
After losing two early wickets yesterday, Zimbabwe batters Ben Curran and Sean Williams have managed to get their momentum and the duo is looking to collect as many runs as possible.
ZIM - 68/2 (19)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Williams Hits Fifty!
Sean Williams completed his half-century in just 42 balls. He reached the milestone by hitting back-to-back fours. The drinks are on the field. Ben Curran is also looking good.
ZIM - 92/2 (23)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Curran Survives!
Ben Curran is nearing his maiden half-century against England. Shoaib Bashir, who yesterday became the youngest player to take 50 Test wickets for England, got the wicket of Curran. But Curran challenged the decision, and that was missing the wickets.
ZIM - 125/2 (31)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Lunch Break!
Shoaib Bashir dismissed the set batter Sean Williams in the 33rd over. Shoaib Bashir got his first wicket of this innings. Williams failed to reach a well-deserved century by just 12 runs. Sikandar Raza replaced him at the crease, and he is unbeaten on 9 at the lunch break.
ZIM - 141/3 (35)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: 2nd Session Starts
The second session of Day 3 started with Sam Cook opening the attack for England with Sikandar Raza and Ben Curran facing him. Shoaib Bashir came to bowl the next over and dismissed Ben Curran. He made 37 runs off 104 balls. Wessly Madhevere has joined Raza at the crease.
ZIM - 149/4 (37)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Raza, Madhevere Rebuild Innings
After the dismissal of Ben Curran, Wessly Madhevere joined Sikandar Raza and the duo have added 42 runs so far at a good run-rate. England's bowlers are desperately looking for the next wicket. Zimbabwe are still trailing by more than 100 runs.
ZIM - 189/4 (44)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Stokes Gets Madhevere
Ben Stokes got his first wicket of the inning when he dismissed the set batter Wessly Madhevere for 31 runs. Harry Brook took a fine catch in the slips. Tafadzwa Tsiga has joined Sikandar Raza at the crease.
ZIM - 213/5 (49)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Raza Hits Fifty!
Tafadzwa Tsiga lost his wicket in the over of Shoaib Bashir. It was his third wicket of the innings. In the next over, Sikandar Raza reached his half-century with a boundary. It was his 10th in the traditional format.
ZIM - 222/6 (52)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Bashir Takes Fifer!
Shoaib Bashir completed yet another five-wicket haul when he dismissed the set batter Sikandar Raza. Raza made 60 runs off 68 balls. Now, England need two more wickets to win this match, and the tailenders are batting. Zimbabwe are still trailing by 56 runs.
ZIM - 244/8 (58)
ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: England Win!
Shoaib Bashir took the final wicket of the match as England won the match by an innings and 45 runs in the one-off four-day Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
ZIM - 255/10 (59)
Shoaib Bashir | England (POTM)
It's a nice venue for the spinners, getting the ball through the gate I think (on what he loves doing at Trent Bridge), but just happy to be back playing the game and doing well with the boys. I went to Glamorgan, bowled a few overs, had a training camp and it was nice to share the dressing-room with the boys. They and the back-room folks make you feel wanted, it's nice to see them back you well. Duckett and Crawley set the template going and it's going to be good fun watching them impose themselves on the opposition bowling. Back to training, the T20 Blast starts shortly and then back on the field (on his preparations for the India series)
Craig Ervine | Zimbabwe Captain
I think our fans are like no other, huge thanks for the amount of support over the last two days. The occasion was massive, the guys stuck to their guns, The first day didn't go our way, but the guys stood by their methods, an unbelievable innings from Brain Bennett. The occasion, the nerves, I think we weren't consistent enough with the ball on the first day (on the decision to bowl first), but the few overs we bowled on the second day, I thought we improved. Thought with the conditions, we could use the new ball and get some wickets, I think if we had maintained a good line and length, we might've had something to show. A nice occasion for him (on Brain Bennett), his parents and his brother were in attendance and it was nice for him to play in front of him. We've a few youngsters coming up nicely, Beneett and Madhevere, the future is good for Zimbabwe. Hopefully, we'll be back shortly, every Zimbabwean was part of the occasion here, definitely not again after 21 years.
Ben Stokes | England Captain
It was good to get the summer off in a winning way. Bit slow with the ball, but I thought we got past it and were great from the last session onwards (on Day 2). You walk out there for England, every run is important. Jacob Bethell will come back into the squad, but we wanted to enforce our way, the way Zak (Crawley) and Ben (Duckett) play, it puts pressure on the opponents. Pope is a massive part of the team, he's my VC and we trust him a lot in decision making. Everyone has done well from the outside (environment), nice thoughts going into the Indian series. (On game-time for himself) Looks good with the bat, nice to get into the match centre, had time away from the game, did look into the Lions game from the bowling side, but I did bowl a lot more today and the feeling was good. Rest is very important going into a long series like India. Still a lot of things going up into the body, I've worked hard and that's a massive confidence boost.
That's All From Our Side!
England have won the four-day Test match against Zimbabwe on Day 3 at Trent Bridge with an innings and 45 runs. Shoaib Bashir took nine wickets in the match and was named Player of the Match.
That's all from our side. Thank you and goodnight!