ENG Vs ZIM, One-Off Test Day 3 Highlights: England Beat Zimbabwe By An Innings And 45 Runs At Trent Bridge

Catch the highlights of the England Vs Zimbabwe, One-Off Test match Day 3, right here

Englands Shoaib Bashir, left, celebrates taking the wicket. AP
England's Shoaib Bashir, left, celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza on day three on day three of the Rothesay International Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Here are the highlights of England vs Zimbabwe, one-off Test match day 3 held at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday, 24 May 2025. The Three Lions declared their innings at 565/6 before dismissing Zimbabwe for just 265, despite a blistering 139-run knock from Brian Bennett. Enforcing the follow-on, England restricted the Chevrons for just 255 runs in the second inning and won the match by an innings and 45 runs. Catch the highlights of the England Vs Zimbabwe, One-Off Test match Day 3, right here
LIVE UPDATES

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: How To Watch?

The TV broadcast of the ENG Vs ZIM One-Off Four-Day Test Match will be available on the Sony Sports TEN Network in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV & Fancode in India.

The live streaming of the ENG Vs ZIM One-Off Four-Day Test Match will be available on Ten Sports & Tapmad in Pakistan.

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Samuel James Cook, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Stokes Opens Attack!

Ben Stokes opened the bowling attack on Day 3 for England. Sean Williams and Ben Curran faced him carefully. They are still trailing by more than 260 runs in the second innings. Need a big partnership from these two batters.

ZIM - 37/2 (12)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Williams, Curran Rebuild Innings

After losing two early wickets yesterday, Zimbabwe batters Ben Curran and Sean Williams have managed to get their momentum and the duo is looking to collect as many runs as possible.

ZIM - 68/2 (19)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Williams Hits Fifty!

Sean Williams completed his half-century in just 42 balls. He reached the milestone by hitting back-to-back fours. The drinks are on the field. Ben Curran is also looking good.

ZIM - 92/2 (23)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Curran Survives!

Ben Curran is nearing his maiden half-century against England. Shoaib Bashir, who yesterday became the youngest player to take 50 Test wickets for England, got the wicket of Curran. But Curran challenged the decision, and that was missing the wickets.

ZIM - 125/2 (31)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Lunch Break!

Shoaib Bashir dismissed the set batter Sean Williams in the 33rd over. Shoaib Bashir got his first wicket of this innings. Williams failed to reach a well-deserved century by just 12 runs. Sikandar Raza replaced him at the crease, and he is unbeaten on 9 at the lunch break.

ZIM - 141/3 (35)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3:  2nd Session Starts

The second session of Day 3 started with Sam Cook opening the attack for England with Sikandar Raza and Ben Curran facing him. Shoaib Bashir came to bowl the next over and dismissed Ben Curran. He made 37 runs off 104 balls. Wessly Madhevere has joined Raza at the crease.

ZIM - 149/4 (37)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Raza, Madhevere Rebuild Innings

After the dismissal of Ben Curran, Wessly Madhevere joined Sikandar Raza and the duo have added 42 runs so far at a good run-rate. England's bowlers are desperately looking for the next wicket. Zimbabwe are still trailing by more than 100 runs.

ZIM - 189/4 (44)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Stokes Gets Madhevere

Ben Stokes got his first wicket of the inning when he dismissed the set batter Wessly Madhevere for 31 runs. Harry Brook took a fine catch in the slips. Tafadzwa Tsiga has joined Sikandar Raza at the crease.

ZIM - 213/5 (49)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Raza Hits Fifty!

Tafadzwa Tsiga lost his wicket in the over of Shoaib Bashir. It was his third wicket of the innings. In the next over, Sikandar Raza reached his half-century with a boundary. It was his 10th in the traditional format.

ZIM - 222/6 (52)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: Bashir Takes Fifer!

Shoaib Bashir completed yet another five-wicket haul when he dismissed the set batter Sikandar Raza. Raza made 60 runs off 68 balls. Now, England need two more wickets to win this match, and the tailenders are batting. Zimbabwe are still trailing by 56 runs.

ZIM - 244/8 (58)

ENG Vs ZIM Live Score, Test Match Day 3: England Win!

Shoaib Bashir took the final wicket of the match as England won the match by an innings and 45 runs in the one-off four-day Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

ZIM - 255/10 (59)

Shoaib Bashir | England (POTM)

It's a nice venue for the spinners, getting the ball through the gate I think (on what he loves doing at Trent Bridge), but just happy to be back playing the game and doing well with the boys. I went to Glamorgan, bowled a few overs, had a training camp and it was nice to share the dressing-room with the boys. They and the back-room folks make you feel wanted, it's nice to see them back you well. Duckett and Crawley set the template going and it's going to be good fun watching them impose themselves on the opposition bowling. Back to training, the T20 Blast starts shortly and then back on the field (on his preparations for the India series)

Craig Ervine | Zimbabwe Captain

I think our fans are like no other, huge thanks for the amount of support over the last two days. The occasion was massive, the guys stuck to their guns, The first day didn't go our way, but the guys stood by their methods, an unbelievable innings from Brain Bennett. The occasion, the nerves, I think we weren't consistent enough with the ball on the first day (on the decision to bowl first), but the few overs we bowled on the second day, I thought we improved. Thought with the conditions, we could use the new ball and get some wickets, I think if we had maintained a good line and length, we might've had something to show. A nice occasion for him (on Brain Bennett), his parents and his brother were in attendance and it was nice for him to play in front of him. We've a few youngsters coming up nicely, Beneett and Madhevere, the future is good for Zimbabwe. Hopefully, we'll be back shortly, every Zimbabwean was part of the occasion here, definitely not again after 21 years. 

Ben Stokes | England Captain

It was good to get the summer off in a winning way. Bit slow with the ball, but I thought we got past it and were great from the last session onwards (on Day 2). You walk out there for England, every run is important. Jacob Bethell will come back into the squad, but we wanted to enforce our way, the way Zak (Crawley) and Ben (Duckett) play, it puts pressure on the opponents. Pope is a massive part of the team, he's my VC and we trust him a lot in decision making. Everyone has done well from the outside (environment), nice thoughts going into the Indian series. (On game-time for himself) Looks good with the bat, nice to get into the match centre, had time away from the game, did look into the Lions game from the bowling side, but I did bowl a lot more today and the feeling was good. Rest is very important going into a long series like India. Still a lot of things going up into the body, I've worked hard and that's a massive confidence boost.

That's All From Our Side!

England have won the four-day Test match against Zimbabwe on Day 3 at Trent Bridge with an innings and 45 runs. Shoaib Bashir took nine wickets in the match and was named Player of the Match.

That's all from our side. Thank you and goodnight!

Published At:
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss