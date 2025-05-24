ENG Vs ZIM, One-Off Test Day 3 Highlights: England Beat Zimbabwe By An Innings And 45 Runs At Trent Bridge

I think our fans are like no other, huge thanks for the amount of support over the last two days. The occasion was massive, the guys stuck to their guns, The first day didn't go our way, but the guys stood by their methods, an unbelievable innings from Brain Bennett. The occasion, the nerves, I think we weren't consistent enough with the ball on the first day (on the decision to bowl first), but the few overs we bowled on the second day, I thought we improved. Thought with the conditions, we could use the new ball and get some wickets, I think if we had maintained a good line and length, we might've had something to show. A nice occasion for him (on Brain Bennett), his parents and his brother were in attendance and it was nice for him to play in front of him. We've a few youngsters coming up nicely, Beneett and Madhevere, the future is good for Zimbabwe. Hopefully, we'll be back shortly, every Zimbabwean was part of the occasion here, definitely not again after 21 years.