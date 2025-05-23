Brian Bennett’s second innings at Trent Bridge ended in disappointment as England struck early to remove the centurion from the first dig. Gus Atkinson produced a delivery that nipped back in sharply from a good length and stayed low, catching Bennett on the crease and thudding into his front pad. The appeal was loud and confident, and although umpire Allahudien Paleker took a moment, he eventually raised the finger. Bennett, looking uncertain, opted for a review after consulting his partner, but replays confirmed three reds — no bat, impact in line, and the ball crashing into the stumps. Out for just 1 off 10, Bennett walked off quietly, having fallen for the second time in the day. A huge early blow for Zimbabwe.