ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

ENG beat SA by 342 runs in the third and final ODI on Sunday, Sept 7
The Three Lions went past India's record of 317 runs
Jacob Bethell and Joe Root hammered centuries as ENG posted 415
England registered their biggest win in ODI history after they thumped South Africa by 342 runs in the third and final ODI in Southampton on Sunday, September 7, 2025.
After being put into bat, England hammered 414/5, it's fifth-highest total in the 50-over format, with Jacob Bethell and Joe Root scoring centuries.
In reply, South African batters were all over the place as English pacers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse ran through the Protea batting by sharing six wickets amongst them.
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid too chipped in with a three-for, as the Proteas bundled for 72 runs, with skipper Temba Bavuma not coming out due to an injury.
Largest Victory Margin (By Runs) In Men's ODIs
By registering the biggest margin of victory, the Three Lions went past India's record of 317 runs against Sri Lanka that came in 2023. Surprisingly, all the biggest margins of victory have come in the year 2023.