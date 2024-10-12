England Vs Scotland Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17

England are all set to face Scotland in the 17th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, October 13 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
England opened their account with victories over Bangladesh by 21 runs and South Africa by 7 wickets. However, they still require one more win to assure their next-round berth, either against Scotland or West Indies.
Placed third in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B with two victories and two defeats, England still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals but need to pull things together in the following matches.
Meanwhile, Scotland are wallowing in a lowly position at the foot of the table. Winless in the tournament, they've already bowed out of contention for the knockout stages. They'll hope to go out with a bang for victory.
In the group stage of the tournament, the top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.
England Vs Scotland: T20I Head To Head
These two teams are meeting for the first time in the tournament, with no head-to-head record to refer to.
England Vs Scotland: Full Squads
England: Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Linsey Smith, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones
Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Olivia Bell
England Vs Scotland: Live Streaming
The England vs Scotland ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17 will be played on Sunday, October 13 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates at 3:30pm IST.
Where to watch England vs Scotland ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match 17?
The England vs Scotland, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.