Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Megan Schutt Overtakes Nida Dar To Become Highest Wicket-Taker In WT20Is

Australia women's cricket team pacer Megan Schutt registered herself in the record books, as she became the highest wicket-taker in the women's T20Is during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)
Schutt overtook Pakistan's Nida Dar to take her 144th wicket. The Aussie sent back Sadaf Shamas to register this feat as Australia bowled out Pakistan for 82 in 19.5 overs.
Players with most wickets in WT20Is
Megan Schutt (Australia) - 144
Nida Dar (Pakistan) - 143
Deepti Sharma (India) - 133
Sophie Ecclestone (England) - 128
Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 126
In their Group A match, Australia delivered a commanding performance to bowl out Pakistan for 82 and then cruised to a nine-wicket victory, virtually sealing a spot in the women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.
With three wins in as many matches, the six-time champions have a commanding NRR of 2.786, virtually sealing their record-extending ninth semifinal appearance.
Australia's nine-wicket win also saw them register their 14th consecutive win in the WT20I format. They next play India on Sunday, October 13.