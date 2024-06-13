Cricket

England Vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 27: How The Britons Can Qualify For Super 8?

The situation is so grim that England need to win both their remaining matches by a good margin to equal Scotland on five points, and also hope that the latter lose badly against the Antipodeans

X | England Cricket
England National Cricket Team. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

England will look to resuscitate their fast-sinking title defence with a win over inexperienced but capable Oman in their T20 World Cup Group B match on June 14, Friday (12:30 AM IST) in Antigua and Barbuda. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The situation is so grim that England need to win both their remaining matches by a good margin to equal Scotland on five points, and also hope that the latter lose badly against the Antipodeans.

Now, adding to the complexity, will the nature favour the Britons? Jos Buttler's side have their eyes on the sky, for the threat of rain is looming around. And if it comes, and washes out the match, the defending champions will face elimination.

On the other hand, the Aqib Ilyas-led  Oman will be playing their last match of the tournament against England in Antigua as they were knocked out following the defeat to Scotland, their third in three matches.

Teams (from)

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.

Match starts: 12.30 AM IST (Friday).

(With PTI inputs)

