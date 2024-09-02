Cricket

ENG Vs SL 2nd Test: Gus Atkinson Dismisses Five As England Wrap Up Series Win Over Sri Lanka

Atkinson's maiden Test century, as well as two tons from Joe Root, had helped England build a mammoth 430-run lead by stumps on day three, and Sri Lanka were unable to delay the inevitable on Sunday

Gus Atkinson celebrates the dismissal of Milan Rathnayake
Gus Atkinson produced a second-innings five-for as England wrapped up a series victory over Sri Lanka, sealing a 190-run win at Lord's with a day to spare. (More Sports News)

Atkinson's maiden Test century, as well as two tons from Joe Root, had helped England build a mammoth 430-run lead by stumps on day three, and Sri Lanka were unable to delay the inevitable on Sunday. 

Dimuth Karunaratne (55), Dinesh Chandimal (58) and Dhananjaya de Silva (50) all made valiant half-centuries for the tourists, who held England up with a steady showing in the second session.

However, Atkinson had Chandimal caught by Dan Lawrence to drop Sri Lanka to 192-6, then swiftly followed up by removing Kamindu Mendis – one of the bright sparks of this series for Sri Lanka – for 4.

ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory

BY Stats Perform

Milan Rathnayake made 43 off 56 balls on just his second Test appearance to help Sri Lanka bat through tea, but both he and Dhananjaya fell victim to Atkinson late on.

That made Atkinson just the third England player to both score a century and take five wickets in a single Test, and the first since Ian Botham in 1984.

Chris Woakes then sealed the deal with his second wicket as Lahiru Kumara skied his delivery straight up for an Olly Stone catch, ensuring England did not need a fifth day to wrap up their victory.

The hosts will now target a series whitewash at The Oval, with the third Test set to get under way next Friday.

Data Debrief: Atkinson's lightning start continues

There have been no shortages of England highlights in this second Test, with Root taking centre-stage with his record-breaking 34th Test ton on Saturday.

On Sunday, it was Atkinson's turn to be the star of the show once again, finishing with second-innings figures of 5-62 and removing three of Sri Lanka's top four scorers.

He has now taken at least two wickets in each of his first 10 Test innings for England. He is only the seventh bowler to achieve that milestone in the history of men's Test cricket and the first since Brett Lee in 1999.

