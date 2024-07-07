Dindigul Dragons will take on Salem Spartans in match six of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 8, Monday at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium. (More Cricket News)
The Dindigul Dragons led by Ravichandran Ashwin kicked off their campaign with a convincing 16-run victory against the Trichy Grand Cholas. Batting first, the team posted 160/8 in 20 overs and then restricted the Anthony Dhas led side at only 144/8 in 20 overs in their chase.
Speaking of the Salem Spartans, they had a disappointing start to the TNPL 2024 season as the Siechem Madurai panthers handed them 4-run defeat in the opening match. Led by Shijit Chandran the Spartans won the toss and decided to bat first. They set a target of 181 runs which the Panthers chased down in 19.3 overs.
Here is the live streaming details of the Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 6:
When is Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024?
The Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 6th match will be played on Sunday, July 8 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India
Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans Squads:
Dindigul Dragons: Affan Khader M, Ravichandran Ashwin, Boopathi, Vaishnav Kumar, Diran VP, Indrajith B, Kishore G, Sarath Kumar C, Shivam Singh, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Varun CV, Vignesh P, Vimal Khumar R, Sandeep Warrier, Rocky B, Rohan Raju, Om Nithin K, Ilaiyaraja P, Ashik K.
SKM Salem Spartans: Abhishiek S, Ganesh Moorthi M, Guru Sayee S, Jaganath Sinivas RS, Kavin R, Mohammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, Selvakumaran N, Sunny Sandhu, Vivek R, Harish Kumar S, Aushiq Srinivas R, Robin Singh Bist, Shijit Chandran P, Vishal Vaidhya K, Poiyamozhi M, Rajan R, Yazh Arun Mozhi, Tarun Kumar V, Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan.