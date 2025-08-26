Delhi HC Declines Stay On Trial Court Proceedings Against Gautam Gambhir

Delhi HC refuses Gambhir’s plea to halt trial court proceedings.
Judge slams “name-dropping” arguments, case continues Sept 8.
Gambhir shifts focus to Asia Cup as India prepare for 2026 T20 World Cup.
The Delhi High Court has declined to halt the trial court proceedings against Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who along with his foundation and family members has been accused of illegally distributing COVID-19 medicines during the pandemic.
Hearing Gambhir’s plea seeking to quash the FIR, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna firmly rejected the request for reprieve and criticised the arguments made in his defence.
“Had you made a simple request, I would have considered it. You are trying to tell me so many things. Firstly, the name (of the party), his credentials, the work done by him... You are trying name dropping as if it will work in the court. It does not work,” the judge was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Proceedings To Continue On September 8
Gambhir’s counsel had requested relief in view of the trial court hearing scheduled for September 8, citing his status as a former MP and cricketer who donated oxygen cylinders and medicines during the pandemic. However, the High Court made it clear that no stay would be granted.
The court observed that once a stay is ordered, hearings cease, investigations stop, and the entire case gets “eventually dismissed.”
The complaint was originally filed by the Drug Control Department against Gambhir, his foundation, and CEO Aprajita Singh. His mother, Seema Gambhir, and wife, Natasha Gambhir, have also been named under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
Focus Shifts to Asia Cup Campaign
While the case continues to develop, Gambhir remains focused on his professional duties. He will be with the Indian cricket team during the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, starting September 9, immediately after the trial court hearing.
India head into the Asia Cup on the back of a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the away Test series against England. With the 2026 T20 World Cup in sight, the continental tournament will serve as the first step in India’s white-ball preparations.
Since taking charge, Gambhir has already tasted success, guiding India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai. The Asia Cup, therefore, presents another opportunity to add to his coaching achievements.