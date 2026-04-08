DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 14 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8. The Capitals' skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets. Patel's opposite number Shubman Gill, meanwhile returned to the Titans' side after missing their last match with a muscle spasm in his neck. Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.
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