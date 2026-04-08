DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 14 At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi Capitals (DC) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, April 8. The Capitals' skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets. Patel's opposite number Shubman Gill, meanwhile returned to the Titans' side after missing their last match with a muscle spasm in his neck. Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.

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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during toss ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Shubman Gill
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, flips the coin at the toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill looks on ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Axar Patel
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, right, during a warm-up session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Rashid Khan
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, left, and Sai Sudharsan enter the field ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan being bowled by Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Mukesh Kumar
Delhi Capitals' Mukesh Kumar celebrates with teammates after dismissing Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 cricket match-Jos Buttler
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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