County Championship Division One: James Anderson Rips Through Nottinghamshire Ahead Of England Farewell

James Anderson tore through the Nottinghamshire batting line-up with seven wickets on Tuesday, just eight days before his Test farewell at Lord's for England. (More Cricket News)
The 41-year-old is set to call time on his storied red-ball career after the first clash with West Indies, which starts next Wednesday, but offered a timely reminder of his qualities in Southport.
Appearing in the County Championship Division One fixture, Anderson ripped through Nottinghamshire with a remarkable 7-35 as the visitors were bowled all out for just 126 in their first innings.
Anderson went wicketless in the second innings after the follow-on was enforced, though the opening bowler could be forgiven for his mind being elsewhere.
The Lancashire veteran will end his international playing career at Lord's in the first of a three-Test series against the Windies before moving into a coaching role for the final two matches.
Anderson has taken 700 Test wickets, the most of any fast bowler in the history of the format, and will offer incomparable experience to England's youthful bowling attack.
"He's got so much to offer English cricket. We don't want to see that go," England's managing director Rob Key said on Monday after Anderson's coaching appointment was confirmed.
"When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game."
As for Anderson's availability for Lancashire, who are still 143 runs ahead of Nottinghamshire, Key says that will be decided in time.
"What he does with Lancashire will probably work out after the Lord’s Test," added Key.
"We've got some conversations to have after to find out what he thinks is the best thing to do. Everything so far has been him gearing up for this Test match."