Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Blog, IPL 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli will return to professional cricket after more than two months and he will meet his former Indian team captain MS Dhoni in the first game of this year's IPL. RCB has made certain changes this year - from changing their official name to changing jerseys. Will that also change the fortune of RCB this year, only time will tell. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs RCB, match 1 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)