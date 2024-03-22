Cricket

CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Match 1 Live Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Face 'Virat' Challenge In The Opener

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League starts with the Southern Derby - Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has passed on the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad and will play just as a wicket-keeper batter in this year's IPL. RCB have changed its official name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and star batter Virat Kohli will be in action after the T20I series against Afghanistan two months ago. The IPL 2024 is starting with the Dhoni Vs Kohli clash. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs RCB, match 1 of the IPL 2024, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad with teammate MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Blog, IPL 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli will return to professional cricket after more than two months and he will meet his former Indian team captain MS Dhoni in the first game of this year's IPL. RCB has made certain changes this year - from changing their official name to changing jerseys. Will that also change the fortune of RCB this year, only time will tell. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs RCB, match 1 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads