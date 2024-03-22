Welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli will return to professional cricket after more than two months and he will meet his former Indian team captain MS Dhoni in the first game of this year's IPL. RCB has made certain changes this year - from changing their official name to changing jerseys. Will that also change the fortune of RCB this year, only time will tell. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs RCB, match 1 of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)