CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Clash Of MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli

The inaugural match of the 2024 Indian Premier League will witness one of the most anticipated clashes between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) led by Faf du Plessis. The opening game is scheduled to be held on March 22, Friday in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
Chennai Super Kings won their fifth IPL title last year by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the summit clash by 5 wickets with the DLS method. Since their establishment, the team has consistently been a force to reckon with, tying the Mumbai Indians for the most championship wins in the tournament.
This time the Lions have strengthened their lineup by acquiring several proven stars from around the globe, in their pursuit of retaining the title. Daryl Mitchell, a skilled bowler from New Zealand, has been snapped for a whopping 14 crore INR in the IPL 2024 auction to bolster the squad. Also, the sensational Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman is on board.
On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team that has never won the title in the 16-year history of the Indian Premier League, is now facing even more pressure after their female counterpart won the inaugural title in the WPL 2024. Faf du Plessis' side were knocked out of the league by the Gujarat Titans in the last match of the group stage in 2023. The last time RCB reached the finals was in 2016, under the leadership of the batting maestro Virat Kohli.
This year, with the ultimate goal of breaking their 16-year winless streak, the team underwent a reshuffle in the squad including acquiring the fast bowler Alzarri Joseph from West Indies for 11.50 crore INR. They traded Cameron Green from the Mumbai Indians and also released many players.
When CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played?
The opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will kick off on March 22, Friday, at 7:30 at M. A Chidambaram in Chennai.
Where to watch CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches on TV?
In India, all the Indian Premier League matches will be telecasted live by Star Sports channels.
In Pakistan, the details of the live telecasting of IPL matches are not yet available.
In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live.
Where to watch CSK vs RCB Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches online?
The live streaming of Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.
In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website.
In Australia, the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
CSK vs RCB Squads:
Chennai Super Kings:
MS Dhoni (captain), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Mahesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Faf Du Plessis (captain) Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Saurav Chauhan, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar