Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

The face-off between India's two rising top-order batters Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad promises to be an exciting one. Before the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2024 match begins, here are three key battles which could be worth your while

Outlook Sports Desk
BCCI
Gujarat Titans in action during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. Photo: BCCI
The previous year's winners up against the runners-up. Match 7 of Indian Premier League 2024 is a reprise of last season's final, and Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have both made significant leadership changes since. (Streaming | Preview)

In a move that surprised most, CSK named Ruturaj Gaikwad as their captain for IPL 2024, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni handing over the reigns to the 27-year-old just one day before the tournament began. As for GT, with Hardik Pandya switching over to his old franchise Mumbai Indians, young turk Shubman Gill was named the skipper.

The face-off between India's two rising top-order batters and their respective star-studded teams promises to be an exciting one. Before the match begins, here are three key battles which could be worth your while.

Shubman Gill Vs Deepak Chahar

The 24-year-old Shubman Gill has earned the moniker 'Prince' after his masterly display with the bat over the past two seasons for Gujarat Titans. His fluent strokeplay can put any opposition under pressure early, and CSK's new-ball specialist Deepak Chahar will no doubt be tasked to see Gill's back early. Chahar is renowned for his swing and seam movement will aim to claim the youngster's scalp in the powerplay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Rashid Khan

Like his opposite number, Ruturaj Gaikwad has earned his spurs for CSK as an opener. The Maharashtra lad has time and again given the Chennai side good starts alongside Devon Conway. With the Kiwi sidelined until May due to a thumb injury, the onus is on Gaikwad to play a captain's innings.

And that is where Rashid Khan can prove to be a thorn in his flesh. The star Afghanistan all-rounder bamboozles batters routinely with his zippy leg-spin, and will endeavour to give Gaikwad similar treatment on Tuesday evening.

David Miller Vs Mustafizur Rahman

IPL has long borne witness to David Miller's destructive ability with the bat. The South African southpaw can clear the fence with effortless ease on his day, and bowlers are well aware of that. Which is why the role of Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman becomes important, especially in the death overs. The left-arm pacer picked up four wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was the Player of the Match, and Miller could have a tough time dispatching him to the boundary.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

Gujarat Titans: Shubhman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.

