IPL has long borne witness to David Miller's destructive ability with the bat. The South African southpaw can clear the fence with effortless ease on his day, and bowlers are well aware of that. Which is why the role of Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman becomes important, especially in the death overs. The left-arm pacer picked up four wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was the Player of the Match, and Miller could have a tough time dispatching him to the boundary.