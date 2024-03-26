Match 7 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits title holders Chennai Super Kings against previous year's finalists Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday (March 26). Both teams will be captained by new leaders than last season - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill. (Preview | Full Coverage)
While MS Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy reigns to Ruturaj Gaikwad one day before IPL 2024 began, Shubman Gill was made GT captain after Hardik Pandya moved to Mumbai Indians in a sensational swoop ahead of the mini auction. The re-match of last year's final is sure to rekindle sparks and is eagerly awaited by fans.
CSK won their opening match with ease, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at home. Gujarat Titans too are coming into Tuesday's game on the back of a win. Gill and Co defeated the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians by six runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Head-To-Head Record
CSK and GT have faced off five times over the previous three IPL seasons. The Yellow Army have won the latest two encounters, while Gujarat won three back-to-back clashes before that.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).
Gujarat Titans: Shubhman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
When will the CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 match be played?
The seventh match of IPL 2024 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.