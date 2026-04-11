CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 18 At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of Indian Premier League 2026 in Chennai on Saturday (April 11, 2026). The Capitals made two changes, bringing in J&K pacer Auqib Nabi and Ashutosh Sharma for Nitish Rana and Vipraj Nigam. The CSK also made two changes as they roped in Dewald Brevis and Gurjapneet Singh, with the talismanic MS Dhoni not yet ready to play his first game of the season.
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