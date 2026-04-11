CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 18 At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to field against Chennai Super Kings in match 18 of Indian Premier League 2026 in Chennai on Saturday (April 11, 2026). The Capitals made two changes, bringing in J&K pacer Auqib Nabi and Ashutosh Sharma for Nitish Rana and Vipraj Nigam. The CSK also made two changes as they roped in Dewald Brevis and Gurjapneet Singh, with the talismanic MS Dhoni not yet ready to play his first game of the season.

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
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CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 18 photos-Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 18 photos- Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026 Indian Premier League Match 18 photos-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson, left, warms up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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