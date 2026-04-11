CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 18 At Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

1/2 Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar





2/2 Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson, left, warms up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar





