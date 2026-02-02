Canada Vs Italy Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Smuts, Hasan Power Italians To Morale-Boosting Win

Italy defeated Canada by 10 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup third Warm-Up Match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 2, 2026. Check out the highlights and play-by-play updates of the first warm-up match as it happened

Italy players in action in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 European qualifiers.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third warm-up game of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Canada and Italy at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on February 2, 2026. Italy gained some much-needed confidence for the ICC T20 World Cup as they defeated Canada by 10 runs. JJ Smuts produced an all-round performance as he scored 49 runs and also scalped a wicket. Ali Hasan shined with the ball as well by bowling an economical spell. Canada got a fiery start from Yuvraj Samra and Dilpreet Bajra during the chase but failed to close it down. Italy will play their first match against Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile Canada will be up against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both matches will be on February 9, 2026. Check out the highlights of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd warm-up match between Canada and Italy at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 2, 2026. Stay tuned for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Match Details

  • Fixture: Canada vs Italy

  • Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm up Matches 2026

  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Ali Hasan, Crishan Kalugamage, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Nicholas Kirton, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming

The third warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2026 between Canada and Italy will not be telecast or streamed live on TV or on the Internet.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update

Toss Update: Canada have won the toss and have opted to field

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Batting And Bowling XIs

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Kanwarpal Tathgur, Nicholas Kirton, Navneet Dhaliwal, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Shivam Sharma, Kaleem Sana, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ansh Patel, Ajayveer Hundal

(As many players can participate as there are in the squad during a warm-up match)

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen(c), Harry Manenti, Gian Meade(w), Grant Stewart, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Ali Hasan, Crishan Kalugamage, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca

(As many players can participate as there are in the squad during a warm-up match)

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match:  ITA 14/0 (2)

Italy look to get off to a steady start and in the first two overs, openers Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca haven't lost any wickets. Justin landed a six off the bowling of Dilon Heyliger and Italy look good for setting a base from where they can launch in the second half of the innings.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ITA 44/0 (5)

A solid opening stand from Italy and Canada are already under pressure. Justin Mosca and Anthony Mosca are clearing their intentions and showing that they are not pushovers. Italy off to a great start and they will look to make the last over of the powerplay even bigger and finish on a strong note, setting up the tempo.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ITA 64/2 (8)

Finally Canada are able to dismiss the Italy openers and that brings the Italy skipper Wayne Madsen to the crease along with former South Africa cricketer JJ Smuts. The duo can impact the game strongly and that will keep the Canada bowlers wary of what they bowl to them. Italy are off to a nice start and their job is to make the innings bigger. Jaskaran Singh dismissed Justin Mosca, Dilpreet Bajwa scalped the wicket of Anthony Mosca.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ITA 116/3 (15)

Italy are progressing steady led by JJ Smuts. He has set them for a competitive score. While Wayne Madsen couldn't support him well, Harry Manenti is looking to progress the partnership with him. Saad Bin Zafar is the bowler who dismisses Madsen. Canada will not want to lose grip on Italy at this stage.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ITA 139/4 (18)

JJ Smuts departs after playing a solid knock. Despite a good performance, he misses out on his half-century. Kaleem Sana is the one that dismissed him and Harry Manenti is joined by Ben Manenti on the crease. Italy has created a base and they will look to get to strong total enough to challenge the batting of Canada.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ITA 156/4 (20)

Italy get to a competitive score and they will be happy. JJ Smuts played a solid knock after the openers got them off to a good start. They needed a strong finish in the end and Harry Manenti did enough to get them to a good total on board. Canada bowlers did fine after they failed to pick new ball wickets. They have more experience under their belt and will need to use them to win this game.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: CAN 10/0 (2)

Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa is out on the crease and he is looking to give his side a good start in the chase. 23-year-old Dilpreet Bajwa is making his captaincy debut, and he will want to lead by example. Italy have set them a considerable challenge and a start from the top is very important for them to achieve their goal.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: CAN 52/0 (6)

Canada are off to a flier and they get an explosive start in the powerplay. They have dominated the powerplay and are looking to boost their finish further as they have wickets in hand. The Italian new ball bowlers couldn't cause any damage and both Dilpreet Bajwa and Yuvraj Samra have found the boundaries on regular occasions, Italy are now under pressure.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: CAN 70/1 (9)

It is JJ Smuts again who has to make an impact with the ball as well. He is the one who finally shows the way to the pavilion to Yuvraj Samra, who was looking dangerous. Italy need more wickets now as Dilpreet Bajwa is now set on the crease and Canada has more experienced batter to come to crease.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: CAN 100/2 (13)

Thomas Draca gives Italy an important breakthrough, dismisses well-set Dilpreet Bajwa. Although this has not stopped Canada from a steady progress. They now need only 57 runs in 42 balls. Former captain Nicholas Kirton is out on the crease and he will look to maximise his experience to close down this chase.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: CAN 107/4 (15)

Italy scalps two quick wickets and gets back in the game that looked lost just a few moments back. Ben Manenti is the one who dismisses Navneet Dhaliwal to give the first breakthrough and then Ali Hasan doubles it down by removing Harsh Thacker. Nicholas Kirton stays unbeaten at one end and he will have the responsibility to close this game down.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: CAN 125/5 (16)

Canda lose another as Shreyas Movva unfortunately gets dismissed run out. Nicholas Kirton stays unbeaten at one end as he will have the responsibility to take Canada over the line. Meanwhile, Italy bowlers have been able to create enough pressure to push the match into a tricky situation. Canada need 32 runs in 17 balls.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: CAN 141/5 (19)

The match has turned into a thriller and Italy have comeback strongly back into the game. Ali Hasan and Thomas Draca bowls two tight overs and that makes the equation for Canada very much tight. Italy have their tails up here and they will back themselves to close the game down. Canada need 16 runs in 6 balls

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: ITA Win! 

Solid win for Italy in their first warm-up match in India ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and this will give them much confidence. It was a thriller in the end and Italy shows enough composure to break through the pressure. JJ Smuts and Harry Manenti powered them to a competitive total and the likes of Ali Hasan and Thomas Draca made sure they can defend it even from a tight spot. Grant Stewart also bowls an excellent last over to close things down. Italy secure a 10-run victory and Canada and Dilpreet Bajwa will have to reassess what went wrong.

Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match:  When Will Italy and Canada Play Next?

Italy will play their first match against Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile Canada will be up against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both matches will be on February 9, 2026.

