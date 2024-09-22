Cameroon Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: - MLI Bat First In Tanzania - Check Playing XIs

Mali won the toss and have elected to have a bat in the fourth game of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A match against Cameroon at the Dar Gymkhana Club Ground in Tanzania. (More Cricket News)
Playing XI:
Mali: Mohamed Coulibaly, Sanze Kamate, Mahamadou Malle, Cheick Keita, Moustapha Diakite, Zakaria Makadji (wk), Mohamed Fadiga, Lassina Berthe, Yacouba Konate (c), Lamissa Sanogo, Theodore Macalou
Cameroon: Bruno Toube, Idriss Tchakou, Alexis Balla, Alain Toube (wk), Dipita Loic, Abdoulaye Aminou, Faustin Mpegna (c), Honestly Kinga, Julien Abega, Roger Atangana, Veron Bomnyuy
Cameroon Vs Mali Full Squads:
Cameroon: Faustin Mpegna Junior (captain), Julien Bienvenue Abega, Idriss Tchakou, Bruno Nseke Toube, Abdoulaye Nono Aminou, Brian Loic Dipita, Innocent Alain Nseke Toube, Roger Duplex Atangana Awono, Alexis Raoul Balla, Veron Fortune Bomnyuy, Epok Ndongo Marvin Dimitri, Sun Yat Sen Assegon, Honestly Kinga, Junior Dieudonne Alembe
Mali: Yacouba Konate (captain), Lamissa Sanogo, Check Amala Keita, Moustapha Diakite, Amadou Daouda Fofana, Mohamed Fadiga, Mahamadou Malle, Sanze Kamate, Lassina Berthe, Theodore Mody Macalou, Amara Nimaga, Dramane Berthe, Zakaria Makadji, Mohamed Coulibaly
The live streaming of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A matches will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier A 2024 on any TV channel in India.