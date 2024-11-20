Bhutan Vs Qatar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifiers B Match 5

Bhutan and Qatar are set to face off in the second match of both the teams in the T20 World Cup sub-regional Asia qualifiers B. (More Cricket News)
Qatar are the hosts for the qualification tournament and registered an emphatic victory to open their campaign. The hosts defeated Thailand by five wickets with 16 balls still remaining in their innings. Qatar will go into the game against Bhutan with a lot of confidence.
The same can not be said about Bhutan who were handed a proper drubbing by UAE in the campaign opener of both the sides. Bhutan could only score 103 while chasing the 167-run target set by UAE. Bhutan would want to forget that performance and put up a stronger show in the second match.
Here is how you can watch the Bhutan vs Qatar match at the T20 World Cup Asia sub-regional qualifier B.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B: Telecast And Live Streaming Details
When is Bhutan Vs Qatar, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
The Bhutan Vs Qatar, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match will take place on Wednesday, November 20 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Bhutan Vs Qatar, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B match?
All the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads:
Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Saqlain Arshad, Mohammad Ahnaff, Mohammed Rizlan(c), Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig, M Ikramullah Khan, Nouman Sarwar, Muhammad Jabir, Himanshu Rathod, Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera, Owais Ahmed, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Shakkir Kassim
Bhutan Squad: Suprit Pradhan, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Ranjung Mikyo Dorji, Thinley Jamtsho(c), Namgay Thinley, Gakul Ghalley, Tenzin Wangchuk, Tshering Tashi(w), Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, Dawa Dawa, Sonam Chophel, Sherab Loday