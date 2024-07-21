The eighth game of Women's Asia Cup 2024 pits Bangladesh against Thailand in Dambulla on Monday (July 22). Watch the group B cricket match live on TV and online. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Bangladesh kick-started their campaign with a crushing seven-wicket loss to hosts Sri Lanka. The Nigar Sultana-led side could not defend a modest target of 112 runs as the Lankas romped home in 17.1 overs, losing just three wickets in the process.
Thailand, on the other hand, pulled off a 22-run win against Malaysia in their opening Asia Cup game. After setting a target of 134 runs, the Thipatcha Putthawong-helmed team restricted Malaysia to 111 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.
Thailand stand on top in Group B and a win in this match could solidify their push for the knock-out round. Bangladesh lie in third place and must win the game, if they are to stay alive in the competition.
Bangladesh Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming Details
When will the Bangladesh vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be played?
The Bangladesh vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be played on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 7pm IST at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka.
Where will the Bangladesh vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Bangladesh vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming for the game will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.
BAN-W Vs THA-W Squads
Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.
Thailand Women: Thipatcha Putthawong (C), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (WK), Suwanan Khiaoto (WK), Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan.