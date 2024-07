Cricket

Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Duraisingam & Co Face THA-W In Dambulla

The third match of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup will be played between Malaysia and Thailand on Saturday, July 20 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Winifred Duraisingam's Malaysia come into the fixture on the back of losing the ACC Premier Cup final, while Thailand enter the tournament looking for momentum with just two wins in their last five. Catch all the live score and updates of the MAL-W vs THA-W match, right here