Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Register Landmark Win Against PAK-W, Edge By 7 Wickets 

Bangladesh Women produced a clinical performance to register a dominant 7-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in their World Cup opener at Colombo. Marufa Akter set the tone with a fiery opening burst, striking twice in the first over before Nahida Akter and Shorna Akter ran through Pakistan’s middle order to bowl them out for just 129 in 38.3 overs. Despite testing conditions early on, Bangladesh’s chase was steady as Rubya Jhelik Haider shone with a composed half-century on ODI World Cup debut, forging a match-winning stand with skipper Nigar Sultana Joty. The target was chased down comfortably with 113 balls to spare, handing Bangladesh their second-ever ODI World Cup win over Pakistan after their historic triumph in Hamilton.

Bangladesh's Rubya Haider, right, and Sobhana Mostary celebrate their win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.()

Bangladesh's Rubya Haider celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's Rubya Haider plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Joty plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's Shorna Akter celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's Natalia Parvaiz plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's Aliya Riaz rests during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's Nahida Akter celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Muneeba Ali during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh's Marufa Akter celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Omaima Sohail during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's Omaima Sohail is bowled by Bangladesh's Marufa Akterthe during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's Sidra Amin is bowled by Bangladesh's Marufa Akter during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

