Cricket

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Register Landmark Win Against PAK-W, Edge By 7 Wickets

Bangladesh Women produced a clinical performance to register a dominant 7-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in their World Cup opener at Colombo. Marufa Akter set the tone with a fiery opening burst, striking twice in the first over before Nahida Akter and Shorna Akter ran through Pakistan’s middle order to bowl them out for just 129 in 38.3 overs. Despite testing conditions early on, Bangladesh’s chase was steady as Rubya Jhelik Haider shone with a composed half-century on ODI World Cup debut, forging a match-winning stand with skipper Nigar Sultana Joty. The target was chased down comfortably with 113 balls to spare, handing Bangladesh their second-ever ODI World Cup win over Pakistan after their historic triumph in Hamilton.