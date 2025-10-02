Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Register Landmark Win Against PAK-W, Edge By 7 Wickets 

Bangladesh's Rubya Haider, right, and Sobhana Mostary celebrate their win in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.()
Bangladesh's Rubya Haider plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh's captain Nigar Sultana Joty plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh's Shorna Akter celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Natalia Parvaiz plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Aliya Riaz rests during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh's Nahida Akter celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Muneeba Ali during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh's Marufa Akter celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Omaima Sohail during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Omaima Sohail is bowled by Bangladesh's Marufa Akterthe during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan's Sidra Amin is bowled by Bangladesh's Marufa Akter during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.