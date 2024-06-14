England's captain Jos Buttler, right, and batting partner Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. England won by eight wickets with 101 balls remaining.
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot for four runs against Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
Oman's Kaleemullah, second from left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks for 5 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
Oman's Fayyaz Butt is clean bowled by England's Adil Rashid for 2 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.Mark Wood bowls against Oman
England's Mark Wood bowls against Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
England's Mark Wood highs five with teammates after taking the wicket of Oman's Kashyap Prajapati during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Oman's captain Aqib Ilyas for 8 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
Oman's Kashyap Prajapati bats against England during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.
England's Jofra Archer, second from left, celebrates with his captain Jos Buttler after taking the wicket of Oman's Pratik Athavale for 5 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.