England Thrash Oman By Eight Wickets, Boost Super 8 Chances In T20 World Cup - In Pics

Adil Rashid came up with a four-wicket haul (4-11) as England improved their chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by bowling out Oman for 47 on Friday (June 14), en route an eight-wicket win in Antigua. The English batting, led by captain Jos Buttler (24 from eight balls), then plundered the runs in just 3.1 overs to surpass Scotland's net run rate. England now need to beat Namibia in their final group match, and hope Australia defeat Scotland, to ensure their passage to the next round.

T20 Cricket World Cup: England vs Oman | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's captain Jos Buttler, right, and batting partner Jonny Bairstow shake hands at the end of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Oman at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. England won by eight wickets with 101 balls remaining.

1/9
Jos Buttler plays a shot against Oman
Jos Buttler plays a shot against Oman | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot for four runs against Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

2/9
Phil Salt bowled out by Bilal Khan
Phil Salt bowled out by Bilal Khan | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

The ball is about to break the wicket of England's Phil Salt to get bowled out by Oman's Bilal Khan for 12 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

3/9
Kaleemullah celebrates Will Jacks wicket
Kaleemullah celebrates Will Jacks wicket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Oman's Kaleemullah, second from left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks for 5 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

4/9
Fayyaz Butt is bowled by Adil Rashid
Fayyaz Butt is bowled by Adil Rashid | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Oman's Fayyaz Butt is clean bowled by England's Adil Rashid for 2 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.Mark Wood bowls against Oman

5/9
Mark Wood bowls against Oman
Mark Wood bowls against Oman | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Mark Wood bowls against Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

6/9
Mark Wood celebrates Kashyap Prajapatis wicket
Mark Wood celebrates Kashyap Prajapati's wicket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Mark Wood highs five with teammates after taking the wicket of Oman's Kashyap Prajapati during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

7/9
Jofra Archer celebrates Aqib Ilyas wicket
Jofra Archer celebrates Aqib Ilyas wicket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Jofra Archer celebrates after taking the wicket of Oman's captain Aqib Ilyas for 8 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

8/9
Kashyap Prajapati bats against England
Kashyap Prajapati bats against England | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Oman's Kashyap Prajapati bats against England during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

9/9
England players celebrate Pratik Athavales wicket
England players celebrate Pratik Athavale's wicket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Jofra Archer, second from left, celebrates with his captain Jos Buttler after taking the wicket of Oman's Pratik Athavale for 5 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

