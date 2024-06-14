Cricket

England Thrash Oman By Eight Wickets, Boost Super 8 Chances In T20 World Cup - In Pics

Adil Rashid came up with a four-wicket haul (4-11) as England improved their chances of reaching the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by bowling out Oman for 47 on Friday (June 14), en route an eight-wicket win in Antigua. The English batting, led by captain Jos Buttler (24 from eight balls), then plundered the runs in just 3.1 overs to surpass Scotland's net run rate. England now need to beat Namibia in their final group match, and hope Australia defeat Scotland, to ensure their passage to the next round.