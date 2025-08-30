Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Match Starts at 5:30 PM

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh hosts Netherlands for a three-match T20I series as they gear up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Outlook Sports Desk
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score
The T20I series between Bangladesh and the Netherlands kicks off in Sylhet with both teams eager to set the tone early. The Bangla Tigers are hosting the Netherlands for a three-match T20I series. The hosts will look to bank on home advantage and experienced campaigners. They will also look to have a good series in order to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 which is set to take place in UAE from September 9 to 28.
Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Live Score

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Netherlands from Sylhet.

