Australia may have qualified for the Super Eight stage already, but to avoid allegations of deliberate under-performance from all and sundry, they must beat Scotland in match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (June 16) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
England, who are long-standing rivals of the Aussies, will crash out of the tournament if Mitchell Marsh's team loses to Scotland. Josh Hazlewood's comments earlier regarding possible manipulation of the score had sparked widespread discourse, and though that scenario does not stand now, a defeat to the Richie Berrington-led will certainly raise eyebrows.
Who will win in the Australia vs Scotland, match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Australia Vs Scotland Head-To-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between the two teams in T20 internationals.
Australia Vs Scotland Squads
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear.
Australia Vs Scotland Probable XIs
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.
Top Run-Scorers
David Warner is Australia's highest run-scorer at the tournament so far, with 115 runs from three innings. From Scotland's side, George Munsey leads the charts with 89 runs from three games.
Top Wicket-Takers
Adam Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker at T20 WC 2024 thus far, with eight wickets from three matches. As for Scotland, Brad Wheal leads the charts with four wickets in three matches (two innings).
Australia Vs Scotland Weather Report
There is only a small chance of rain during the match. Expect sunny and somewhat windy conditions, with temperatures hovering in the late 20s (degree Celsius). In case the match is rained out, Scotland will progress to the Super Eights ahead of England.
Australia Vs Scotland Pitch Report
This will be the first T20 World Cup 2024 match at this venue. The surface at St Lucia could offer some turn, though the exact nature of the strip will only be revealed at match hour.
Australia Vs Scotland Prediction
Considering Australia's pedigree and Scotland's relative inexperience at the big stage, Google gives the Aussies a 86% winning chance against Scotland's 14%.