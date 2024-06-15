Cricket

Australia Vs Scotland Prediction, Match 35, T20 World Cup 2024: Key Stats, Weather Report

Who will win in the Australia vs Scotland, match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

AP
Australia beat Namibia by nine wickets in their previous T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: AP
info_icon

Australia may have qualified for the Super Eight stage already, but to avoid allegations of deliberate under-performance from all and sundry, they must beat Scotland in match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (June 16) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

England, who are long-standing rivals of the Aussies, will crash out of the tournament if Mitchell Marsh's team loses to Scotland. Josh Hazlewood's comments earlier regarding possible manipulation of the score had sparked widespread discourse, and though that scenario does not stand now, a defeat to the Richie Berrington-led will certainly raise eyebrows.

Australia beat Namibia in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. - AP/Ricardo Mazalan
AUS Vs SCO: Pat Cummins Says No To Score Manipulation - 'Against Spirit Of Cricket'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who will win in the Australia vs Scotland, match 35 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.

Australia Vs Scotland Head-To-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in T20 internationals.

Australia Vs Scotland Squads

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear.

Australia Vs Scotland Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie.

Top Run-Scorers

David Warner is Australia's highest run-scorer at the tournament so far, with 115 runs from three innings. From Scotland's side, George Munsey leads the charts with 89 runs from three games.

Top Wicket-Takers

Adam Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker at T20 WC 2024 thus far, with eight wickets from three matches. As for Scotland, Brad Wheal leads the charts with four wickets in three matches (two innings).

Australia Vs Scotland Weather Report

There is only a small chance of rain during the match. Expect sunny and somewhat windy conditions, with temperatures hovering in the late 20s (degree Celsius). In case the match is rained out, Scotland will progress to the Super Eights ahead of England.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday - AP
IND Vs CAN, T20 World Cup Weather Update: Is It Raining In Lauderhill, Florida? Will India Vs Canada Be Washed Out?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia Vs Scotland Pitch Report

This will be the first T20 World Cup 2024 match at this venue. The surface at St Lucia could offer some turn, though the exact nature of the strip will only be revealed at match hour.

Australia Vs Scotland Prediction

Considering Australia's pedigree and Scotland's relative inexperience at the big stage, Google gives the Aussies a 86% winning chance against Scotland's 14%.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: 8 Naxals Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter; Meloni-Modi Selfie Goes Viral
  2. Weather Updates, June 15: North India Still Under Heatwave, Monsoon Nowhere Near; 6 Dead In Sikkim Rains, Landslides
  3. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  4. Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxalites, 1 Security Personnel Killed In Encounter In Narayanpur
  5. 'NDA Govt Formed By Mistake': Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Says PM Modi 'Habitual Of...'
Entertainment News
  1. Jimmy Kimmel To Leave 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' To Focus On His Son's Health? Here's What We Know
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Honey Singh Extends 'Best Wishes' To The 'Power Couple'
  3. Mandira Bedi Finally Opens Up About Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Says Dealing With Grief Is A 'Work In Progress'
  4. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug
  5. Saba Azad Reveals Losing Out Jobs Because Of Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan, Calls Out Industry For Being 'Patriarchal'
Sports News
  1. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp
  2. Australia Vs Scotland Prediction, Match 35, T20 World Cup 2024: Key Stats, Weather Report
  3. Veteran Sports Journalist Harpal Singh Bedi Passes Away At Age 72
  4. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI Preview: Jemimah Rodrigues Returns After Injury
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
World News
  1. Heat Wave Alert: NWS Predicts Sweltering Week For Midwest And Northeast
  2. G7 Summit: 'Hello From Melodi Team', Says Meloni In Insta Video With Modi | WATCH
  3. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  4. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!