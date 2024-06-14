Cricket

AUS Vs SCO: Pat Cummins Says No To Score Manipulation - 'Against Spirit Of Cricket'

Josh Hazlewood had earlier alluded to Australia possibly manipulating a win margin against Scotland, in order to knock England out of Super 8 contention at ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Australia vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Australia beat Namibia in their previous ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

Amid widespread conversation around Josh Hazlewood's remarks on Australia possibly manipulating a win margin against Scotland, his seam-bowling partner Pat Cummins has said that Australia would have done no such thing. A scenario could have arisen where England would have been knocked out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, had their net run rate been lower than that of Scotland. But that situation is now moot, after England's landslide win over Oman on Friday (June 14) in Antigua. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

"I think when you go out and play you are trying your best every time and if you are not, that's probably against the spirit of cricket," Cummins told reporters in St Lucia before the outcome of the England vs Oman game.

"Haven't really thought too deeply because it's never really popped up. I was speaking to Joshy (Josh Hazlewood), who had a bit of a joke about it the other day, and think it got taken a little bit out of context. We'll go there and just try and play Scotland who have had a really good tournament so far and will be tough.

"It's [net run rate] something you kind of discuss as one of the quirks of the set-up but in terms of does it change the way we play, absolutely not. I've never stepped into the field without the mindset of trying to take the game on and be aggressive, like the guys have so far," Cummins added.

Hazlewood's comments drew a response from England coach Mott - null
ICC T20 World Cup: Mott Hopes Hazlewood's Comments Were 'Tongue In Cheek'

BY Stats Perform

Hazlewood had made the remark after Australia's win over Namibia, which confirmed their passage to the Super Eight stage. "In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again. They're probably one of the top few teams on their day and we've had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket, so if we can get them out of the tournament that's in our best interest as well as probably everyone else.

"It'll be interesting to see. We've never really been in this position before as a team, I don't think, so whether we have discussions or not, we'll just try and play it again the way we did tonight. That'll be up to [other] people, not me," Hazlewood had said.

"Whether you get close and you just knock it around and drag it out. There's a few options there but… to take confidence from winning and winning well, I think that's almost more important than potentially trying to knock someone else out. They [England] have still got a lot to do on their behalf as well, so I think it'll become clearer the closer we get to that sort of stuff," Hazlewood had added.

Such an act, however, was fraught with danger as Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh could have faced a ban for up to two matches under Article 2.11 of the ICC's code of conduct.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sambalpuri Weavers’ Craft - Odisha’s Fabric Pride
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Modi In Italy For G7 Summit; Mortal Remains Of Indians From Kuwait To Reach Cochin
  3. Kerala Health Minister Claims Centre Denied Permission To Visit Kuwait For Relief Operations
  4. 45 Indians Killed In Kuwait Fire Accident, IAF To Bring Back Mortal Remains Today
  5. 'Unwarranted Speculations': Tamilisai Clarifies Buzz Over Amit Shah 'Reprimanding' Video
Entertainment News
  1. Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pleads For Justice On Actor's 4th Death Anniversary: Give Us The Closure We Deserve
  2. Aamir Khan And Juhi Chawla Reunite At Mr Perfectionist's Ammi's 90th Birthday Bash
  3. 'The Fall Guy' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt's Chemistry Lights Up This Delightful Action-Romcom
  4. ‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court
  5. How To Ace A Stunning Red Outfit Look? B-Town Divas Set Fashion Trends
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Vs Uganda, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 32: When, Where To Watch
  2. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup Highlights: AFG Zoom Into Super Eight; NZ Knocked Out
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Face Tricky Australian Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31: When, Where To Watch
  5. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup: AFG March Into Super 8s; NZ Knocked Out
World News
  1. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
  2. UN Agencies Urge Yemen's Houthi Rebels To Immediately Release 17 Detained Staffers Amid Tensions In Red Sea
  3. G7 2024: Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine; Modi, Pope Francis Arrive For Day 2 Of Summit
  4. Taylor Swift Celebrates 100th Surprise Song Performance In Liverpool, Remembers 'I Can See You' Music Video Shoot
  5. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know