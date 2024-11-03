Cricket

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the first ODI against Australia, marking Mohammad Rizwan's debut as white-ball captain. The series opener is set for Monday, November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan are returning to ODI cricket nearly a year after the last World Cup, which was captained by Babar Azam.

Following his resignation, Rizwan has taken over as captain, with Jason Gillespie stepping in as interim coach for the tour of Australia. Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the vice-captain for this series.

The team features stars like Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, and Naseem Shah. However, notable exclusions include Fakhar Zaman, who did not make the squad.

The Men in Green are eager to make a significant impact, with Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub set to debut against the formidable Australians.

On the other hand, the bowling lineup consists of four pacers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain. Pakistan also selected Kamran Ghulam as a dependable spinning all-rounder, following his standout performance against England.

This combination aims to provide a balanced attack in their encounter against Australia.

Pakistan's Playing XIs Vs Australia

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Kamran Ghulam,  Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

