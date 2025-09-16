Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already filed a complaint with ICC after India refused to shake hands with Pakistani players after the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday, September 14

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win Report
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary of this article

  • India will reportedly refuse Asia Cup 2025 trophy from PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi if victorious

  • Suryakumar Yadav's handshake omission in India vs Pakistan sparked controversy

  • PCB lodged complaints with ACC and ICC over the incident

Indian players will refuse to accept the Asia Cup 2025 winner's trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi if they win the final on September 28, a report from PTI stated. Naqvi, as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), is expected to hand over the medals in the Asia Cup final.

This potential action follows the big "handshake controversy" during a recent India vs Pakistan Group A clash on September 14. India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, did not exchange handshakes with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, at the toss or after India's seven-wicket victory.

In his post-match comments, Suryakumar dedicated India's win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India's armed forces.

Handshake Controversy Leads To Complaints

The handshake incident during the India versus Pakistan match provoked immediate reactions. Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief, called the refusal "utterly disappointing". He criticised India's position, labelling it contrary to the "spirit of cricket".

The PCB lodged an official complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). PCB alleged that match referee Andy Pycroft played a role, claiming he instructed changes to the handshake protocol. PCB threatened to withdraw from subsequent tournament matches unless organisers met their demands, which include removing the match referee.

Related Content

In an administrative response to the controversy, the PCB also suspended its Director of International Cricket Operations, Usman Wahla, for not acting more swiftly to de-escalate the situation.

BCCI Responds to Tournament Tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) responded to the controversy. A BCCI official told PTI that handshakes are a courtesy, a tradition, not a mandatory rule. The India vs Pakistan Group A match took place at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India successfully chased Pakistan's 127/9 in just 15.5 overs to secure a seven-wicket win.

After the match, Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, skipped the post-match presentation. Indian players walked directly off the pitch without the customary handshakes.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
