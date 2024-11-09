Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Named In Karnataka Probable List For U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid was on Saturday (November 9, 2024) named in the Karnataka probable list of players for the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, beginning from December 6. Wicketkeeper-batter Anvay is one of three 'keepers named in the 35-member probable list and the other two are Aditya Jha and Joy James. (More Cricket News)
Anvay, who had captained the state under-14 side last year in the inter-zone meet, had cracked an unbeaten 200 for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA Under-16 Inter Zonal tournament recently, underlining his potential. He is the second son of former India captain and coach Rahul to be picked for a Karnataka outfit.
Elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara. Samit, a medium-pace all-rounder, made a 71 off 141 balls (11x4), but Karnataka succumbed to Baroda by an innings and 212 runs.
Former state players Kunal Kapoor and Adithya B Sagar will be the head coach and bowling coach of the under-16 team respectively for the Vijay Merchant Trophy.
(With PTI inputs)