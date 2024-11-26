Andhra Vs Goa Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Group E Round 3: When, Where To Watch Domestic T20 Match

Andhra will meet Goa in a round 3, Group E clash of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 27). Watch the T20 domestic cricket match live online. (More Cricket News)
Andhra are currently placed second in Group E, having won their solitary game against Nagaland by eight wickets. Goa, on the other hand, are languishing in the sixth position in the seven-team group, having lost both their games so far.
Goa first lost to Mumbai by 26 runs, then suffered a 22-run defeat against Services. A third straight loss could spell doom for Deepraj Gaonkar's side. As for the hosts, a victory in this game would augur well for their chances of qualification for the knockout stage.
The tournament divides 38 teams into five groups, with A, B, and C consisting of eight teams each while groups D and E have seven teams apiece. The top two sides from each of the five groups will advance to the knockouts.
The five group toppers will seal spots for the quarter-finals, and the second-placed teams will be ranked from 6-10. The sixth-ranked team will also head to the last-eight stage, while teams placed 7-10 will meet in two pre-quarterfinal contests to proceed.
Andhra Vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Squads
Andhra: Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Vamsi Krishna, Ricky Bhui(c), SDNV Prasad, KV Sasikanth, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Bodhala Kumar, Pyla Avinash, Maramreddy Reddy, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Girinath Reddy
Goa: Ishaan Gadekar, Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar(c), Vikash Kanwar Singh, Mohit Redkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Shubham Tari, Heramb Parab, Felix Alemao, Kashyap Bakhale, Vijesh Prabhudessai
Andhra Vs Goa, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Andhra vs Goa game be played?
The Andhra vs Goa game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 11am IST.
Where will the Andhra vs Goa match be live streamed?
The Andhra vs Goa match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.