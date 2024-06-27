Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane: Former India Captain Rejoins Leicestershire For One-Day Cup

Rahane, 36, had initially signed with the Foxes in the summer of 2023. However, due to nation's call, he withdrew the deal and went to play India's Test team for the World Test Championship final

X | ICC
Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane. Photo: X | ICC
info_icon

After his stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, former India captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to join Leicestershire to play the second leg of the county season, One-Day Cup and five County Championship matches. (More Cricket News)

Rahane, 36, had initially signed with the Foxes in the summer of 2023. However, due to nation's call, he withdrew the deal and went to play India's Test team for the World Test Championship final.

Now once again, the star batter is set to return and feature for Leicestershire in the county, beginning in July.

"I’m really excited to have another opportunity to come to The star batter is back to feature in the county for Leicestershire, Leicestershire," Rahane said to the club's official website.

"I followed the team’s results last year and was very impressed with what I saw. I’m hoping to enjoy my cricket and contribute to more success for the Club this season," he added.

The former Indian captain has appeared in 85 Test matches, amassing 5077 runs in his career. In 90 ODI matches, Rahane has scored 2962 runs. He played a crucial role in India's Test series in the Caribbean last year. In first-class cricket, the CSK batter boasts over 13,000 runs at an average of 45.76, and in List A matches, he has accumulated 6475 runs at an average of 39.72.

After hiring the Indian, Claude Henderson, Leicestershire's director of cricket, said, "We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya's quality to Leicestershire. It was unfortunate that Ajinkya's schedule didn't quite work with ours last year, but it's a massive boost to have secured his services for the business end of this season."

"He holds immense experience and vital leadership qualities, which will be hugely beneficial to the team alongside his run-scoring ability. Ajinkya's arrival also presents a fantastic opportunity for our batters to learn from one of the game's best."

As Ajinkya Rahane arrives, the team hopes to manage the loss of the departure of South Africa allrounder Wiaan Mulder, and boost the lineup in their One-Day Cup title defence.

